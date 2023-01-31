...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted by the Currituck Sheriff’s Office reportedly hit and damaged this CT Mechanical sign at 5812 Caratoke Highway while being chased by Currituck Sheriff’s deputies.
This photo taken by Mike Payment shows Currituck sheriff's deputies near the pickup truck abandoned by suspect Preston Mertes Monday following a vehicle chase that began in Dare County and continued into Currituck. According to the Sheriff's Office, Mertes' vehicle swerved off U.S. Highway 158 and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
A Currituck Sheriff's deputy is seen with what appears to be a rifle during the aftermath of a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 158 Monday. The driver of the vehicle that crashed reportedly fled into a wooded area after firing five shots in deputies' direction.
CURRITUCK — A chance encounter with the chief deputy of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest Tuesday morning of an “armed and dangerous” man who had eluded capture for nearly a day.
Law enforcement had been searching for Preston Mertes since Monday afternoon after the 29-year-old fired a rifle five times during a high-speed pursuit that resulted in Mertes crashing his vehicle near Macedonia Church Road. Mertes then disappeared into nearby woods, sparking an intense manhunt.
Currituck Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Walker said he was on his way to Griggs Elementary Tuesday morning to assist patrol deputies assigned to provide extra security at the school because of Mertes when he decided to go down Macedonia Church Road.
The road was the last known sighting of Mertes and the Sheriff’s Office also received a call at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of someone knocking on a resident’s door in the area. Walker said it hasn’t been determined if it was Mertes who knocked on the door.
“I figured it might be a good place to go because it is a good place to hide,” Walker said.
As Walker was pulling out of a church parking lot on to the road, Mertes emerged out of the bushes and started walking down the road.
“I have a black truck and I don’t think he knew I was law enforcement,” Walker said.
Walker radioed for assistance and then after a brief foot chase, Mertes was apprehended by Walker and other responding sheriff’s deputies and the state wildlife officer. Walker said 10 officers were patrolling the nearby area looking for Mertes at the time of his arrest.
“They did an excellent job rolling up on the scene the way they did,” Walker said.
Walker said Mertes was not armed when he was arrested.
“We did not see the rifle, he did not have the rifle on him,” Walker said.
Walker said that Mertes was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and would then be transported to the Currituck Detention Center.
Walker said Mertes has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and felony fleeing to elude arrest in both Dare and Currituck county, among other charges. But the assault with a deadly weapon charge could be upgraded if an investigation finds that Mertes fired his rifle at sheriff’s deputies.
According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post on Monday, Currituck deputies began a chase of Mertes’ truck after he crossed the Wright Memorial Bridge at 4:34 p.m. Monday. Dare County law enforcement officers were pursuing Mertes for careless and reckless driving and failure to yield to blue lights.
Currituck deputies took over the pursuit from the Dare officers and deployed “stop sticks” against Mertes’ vehicle on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy, the post said. Mertes’ vehicle then swerved and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
“We were fortunate to hit him with the stop sticks,” Walker said.
Deputies saw Mertes exit his vehicle with a rifle-type weapon. He then fired five shots from the weapon as he fled into a wooded area. The post described him as “armed and dangerous.”
Walker said an investigation is ongoing to determine if Mertes fired his weapon at sheriff’s deputies.
“We know he fanned or brandished the rifle towards the deputies’ direction during his exiting out of the vehicle and getting behind a storage bin,” Walker said. “According to the deputies’ statements, they heard the four or five shots and they don’t know the direction because at that time they took cover. They backed off and called for help and (Mertes) darted into the woods.’’
The sheriff’s office Facebook post on Monday said it made residents and schools in the area where Mertes disappeared aware of the incident.
Mertes also crashed his vehicle into a sign for a business owned by Currituck Commissioner Mike Payment at 5812 Caratoke Highway. Payment owns CT Mechanical which is heating and cooling company. He was told that Mertes lived in the area near where he fled deputies.
Payment said he arrived at his office about five minutes after Mertes crashed his vehicle and fled. He said there were two deputy patrol cars at the scene when he arrived.
Payment said he watched Currituck deputies approach Mertes’ truck “with guns drawn” to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.
“(Mertes’) vehicle was probably 50 yards from me,” Payment said. “It must have happened just before I pulled in. The SWAT team came later. It was pretty scary.”
Payment was asked by Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate his office shortly after arriving at his business.
“They said it was safe to leave, so I did,” Payment said.