CURRITUCK — A chance encounter with the chief deputy of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest Tuesday morning of an “armed and dangerous” man who had eluded capture for nearly a day.

Law enforcement had been searching for Preston Mertes since Monday afternoon after the 29-year-old fired a rifle five times during a high-speed pursuit that resulted in Mertes crashing his vehicle near Macedonia Church Road. Mertes then disappeared into nearby woods, sparking an intense manhunt.