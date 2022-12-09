CURRITUCK — Currituck County has received a $250,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation's Flood Mitigation program to support the county's continuing efforts to improve stormwater management in Corolla.
The Golden LEAF Foundation’s Board of Directors announced earlier this month that Currituck had received the grant to fund installation of a stormwater pump station and related infrastructure on Bonito Street in the Whalehead subdivision.
The Bonito Street project is expected to begin early next year and construction should take an estimated five months to complete, the county said in a press release.
The new pump station on Bonito Street will be the 11th groundwater-lowering pump installed in the Whalehead Stormwater Drainage Service District, the county said. Projects in this district are funded by a special tax collected from property owners in the service district, along with grants the county is able to obtain.
Currituck also plans to install two stormwater infiltration basins along the south side of Bonito Street, underground piping to connect to the existing groundwater piping system, and improvements to sidewalks and landscaping.
“Over the years, Bonito Street has experienced frequent flooding events during major storms and average rainfall events," said Ann Daisey, Currituck County stormwater technician. "Installation of a groundwater-lowering pump system will help alleviate some of the flooding in this area and allow for quicker recovery times."
Currituck’s award was one of seven projects to receive funding from Golden LEAF’s Flood Mitigation Program. Other counties sharing the $1.3 million in funding included Bladen, Currituck, Duplin, Haywood, Iredell and Wake counties.