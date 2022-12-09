CURRITUCK — Currituck County has received a $250,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation's Flood Mitigation program to support the county's continuing efforts to improve stormwater management in Corolla. 

The Golden LEAF Foundation’s Board of Directors announced earlier this month that Currituck had received the grant to fund installation of a stormwater pump station and related infrastructure on Bonito Street in the Whalehead subdivision.