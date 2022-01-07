CURRITUCK — Currituck County commissioners narrowly gave final approval to a new residential subdivision in Moyock earlier this week.
Commissioners voted 3-2 Monday allow the 277-single-family home Flora subdivision near Moyock Middle School to move forward after the developer agreed to push back the phasing of the project six months to alleviate school overcrowding concerns.
Commissioners Paul Beaumont, Kevin McCord and Owen Etheridge voted to approve the project. Commissioners Selina Jarvis and Mary “Kitty” Etheridge” voted no. Commissioners Mike Payment and Bob White did not attend the meeting.
Jarvis and Kitty Etheridge opposed the Flora subdivision project, saying it would put added stress on two elementary schools that are already over capacity. Both said they are not opposed to growth but feel the project should be delayed until more adequate classroom space is available.
The vote came after commissioners discussed the issue at length at a public hearing last month and again Monday night.
Just before the vote, McCord asked the attorney for Flora’s developer if a different phasing plan could be implemented.
Attorney Jamie Schwedler told commissioners that during a public hearing on the project in December, expert evidence was presented that the subdivision would not be a burden on school capacity.
But after consulting with the developer, Schwedler told the board that the phasing would be pushed back six months. The first students in the five-phase project would not be enrolled in Currituck schools until the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“That’s moving it back six more months that we originally said,” McCord said.
Commissioners recently agreed to maximum guaranteed contracts totaling just over $21 million for renovation and expansion projects ($14 million) at Moyock Elementary School and ($7 million) at Moyock Middle School. Both projects are expected to be done by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Commissioners have also agreed to spend around $30 million to build a new elementary school in Moyock on land the county has already purchased on Tulls Creek Road. That school is expected to open for the 2025-26 school year.
Beaumont said the board has adopted an “aggressive approach” of appropriating money and sending it where it needs to go.
“We are well past ‘figure it out later,’” Beaumont said, referring to the steps to alleviate overcrowding. “We are down the path of getting a new elementary (schoo), too. We are planning, we are moving.”
Currituck recently approved spending $940,000 for three additional modular classroom units at Moyock Elementary for next year, which will add six additional classrooms.
Jarvis, a retired Currituck school teacher, said she spent considerable time looking at school numbers and “weighed and deliberated the word adequate.”
“To me, mobile seats in a mobile classroom don’t fulfill an adequate education,” Jarvis said. “It may give adequate seats for butts to sit in but it doesn’t provide an adequate education that our students deserve. I have been in schools that are bursting at the gills.”
Jarvis is particularly concerned that while mobile units provide classroom space, they don’t address overcrowding in other areas such as the cafeteria, gym, hallways and other areas.
Jarvis told commissioners that one year while she was a teacher at the former high school, now Moyock Middle, one-way hallways were instituted because of overcrowding.
“That went over like a lead-balloon,” Jarvis said. “Try to get 800 teenagers to go one way when they could go right down the hallway. I know what inadequate looks like.”
Because the Flora subdivision is split between two elementary school districts — Moyock and Shawboro — McCord said the Board of Education needs to look at adjusting school boundary lines. He noted that several schools are under capacity.
“If the lines are moved around, we might not need another school,” McCord said. “We might just need an expansion.