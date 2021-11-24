Currituck County, Edenton and Hertford will each welcome the holiday season with town illuminations and parades the weekend of Dec. 3-4.
Events in Hertford and Currituck will be held Friday evening, Dec. 3, while Edenton’s holiday festivities are scheduled to begin the following afternoon.
Hertford’s Grand Illumination is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in front of the Perquimans County Courthouse. The organization Historic Hertford, Inc. is coordinating the Grand Illumination, which will feature performances by the Perquimans Middle and Perquimans High school bands, the Dance Company of Hertford, Hertford Baptist Preschool and musician Joel Taylor.
In keeping with tradition, Santa will arrive to the illumination in a mule-drawn carriage.
Hertford’s festivities continue Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Christmas season kickoff at the Perquimans Recreation Center, at 310 Granby Street. Featured events include a 5K Rhythm Run, a Christmas gift fair, food trucks and children’s activities.
Saturday’s events will be capped off by Hertford’s downtown Christmas Parade, set to begin at 2 p.m.
Just down U.S. Highway 17, holiday events in Edenton are set to start at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, with the Winter Express Experience on the town’s historic trolley. Call the Penelope Barker House at 252-482-7800 for ticket information.
Starting at 3 p.m. will be food trucks and a children’s train, and following at 4 p.m. will be a children’s story time. Edenton’s tree lighting and the arrival of Santa begins at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m., children will have the opportunity to meet and speak to Santa, and the annual holiday lighted boat parade begins at 6:15 p.m.
Edenton’s holiday celebration will be held downtown at Colonial Park and at the nearby waterfront.
Currituck will welcome the holidays on Friday, Dec. 3, at the county’s Cooperative Extension office next door the YMCA off U.S. Highway 158 in Barco.
The evening events begin at 5:30 p.m. with Reindeer Games, which will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the county’s annual tree illumination. The county’s annual holiday parade will begin at 7 p.m. Residents are encouraged to come out and play holiday-themed games, view the tree illumination and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa.