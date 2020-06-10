Currituck County High School will kick off the area's high school graduation season on Thursday with a traditional "pomp and circumstance" ceremony.
Because of COVID-19 concerns however, other area high schools will be hosting commencement ceremonies either by group, online, or later on.
The Currituck Board of Education voted May 29 to hold a traditional graduation ceremony on the Currituck High School football field Thursday at 7 p.m. To ensure social distancing, each graduate is only being issued two tickets for guests.
Sydney McDonald, president of the senior class at Currituck County High School and a student member of the Currituck Board of Education, lobbied the board for the traditional ceremony on behalf of her classmates. She said she's delighted with the school board's decision.
"I am beyond words happy about it," she said.
Currituck previously had planned to hold a series of smaller ceremonies, with no more than 25 people at a time. But following an "uproar" by students who wanted the traditional ceremony, the school board agreed, McDonald said.
"(Board members) Janet Rose and Will Crodick really fought for it and made it happen," she said.
Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge said the board tried to balance graduates' wishes for a traditional ceremony with health concerns.
"We are practicing social distancing as much as possible," she said.
For example, graduates will be spaced 6 feet apart on the football field during the ceremony and the bleachers will be marked to help audience members practice social distancing, Etheridge said.
Everyone also is being encouraged to wear a mask during the ceremony, she said.
For graduates uncomfortable attending Thursday's traditional ceremony, an alternate ceremony will be held on June 17. That ceremony will permit groups of no more than 25 at a time.
For its commencement exercises, Camden County High School plans to hold an "individual" ceremony for each graduate on either Friday or Saturday. The school plans to set up a tent outdoors, where over the course of two days, each graduate can show up in cap and gown to receive their diploma. Graduates can invite up to 20 guests to watch them get their diploma. Each day's ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
In the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, graduating seniors had an opportunity last week to be presented their diploma before a small group of family and friends. The presentations were videotaped, and those videos were then compiled into one longer video. The videos containing all seniors getting their diploma will be shown — complete with music and speeches — on Friday to Pasquotank County High School graduates and on Saturday to Northeastern High School graduates.
Pasquotank plans to host a drive-up event on its campus at 8 p.m. Friday. Students, with social distancing rules in effect, will be allowed to watch the video on a projection screen outside the school.
At Northeastern, the compilation video will be livestreamed Saturday evening. Afterward, NHS students will be invited to drive through the school parking lot for a celebratory parade. The event will conclude with graduates turning their tassels.
At John A. Holmes High School, students will graduate in groups at the school's athletic complex in ceremonies scheduled for 7:55 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. To ensure social distancing rules are followed, seniors will be given 10 tickets for guests and four parking passes. Students may find out when their group ceremony is held by visiting the website, bit.ly/JAH2020GROUPS.
Hoping to host a more traditional ceremony, the Northeastern Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies postponed its commencement exercises to July 23.
Perquimans County High School also pushed back its commencement ceremony to July 31 for similar reasons.