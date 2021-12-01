CURRITUCK — Currituck County has hired the same firm helping Elizabeth City to find its new city manager to locate the county’s next manager.
Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to hire Chapel Hill-based Developmental Associates to lead the search to find a replacement for former manager Ben Stikeleather, who resigned last summer to take a job in the private sector.
Commissioners also agreed to spend no more than $25,000 with Developmental Associates but board Vice-Chairman Paul Beaumont expects the figure to be around $22,000. The money will come from savings from the county not having a permanent manager on the payroll sine Stikeleather left.
Development Associates was the only in-state search firm among the five that submitted bids. Two others from Georgia, one was from California and another was from Illinois.
Beaumont said having five firms submit bids to lead the search for the next manager was a “great response.”
“We got two more than I expected and I was abundantly pleased with the quality,” Beaumont said.
Developmental Associates is also leading the search to find Elizabeth City’s next city manager. The firm was paid $18,000 to conduct the search that brought former City Manager Montre Freeman to the city in January. Freeman was terminated by City Council on Sept. 30 after eight months on the job.
When it was hired to find a replacement for former City Manager Rich Olson last year, Development Associates agreed to perform another search for free, minus expenses, if Freeman left before a year was up.
During Monday’s meeting, Currituck commissioners listed their top three choices. Five commissioners — Selina Jarvis, Mary “Kitty” Etheridge, Bob White, Kevin McCord and Paul Beaumont — gave Developmental Associates as their top choice. Board Chairman Mike Payment listed Georgia-based Slavin Management first while Commissioner Owen Etheridge had Illinois-based Baker Tilly first. But the official board vote was unanimous.
Kitty Etheridge said she took Koff and Associates of California “totally of the plate” when she was considering which firm to hire.
“They are from California and everybody they hired was from California,” Etheridge said. “Developmental Associates, I really liked the brochure that they had. It was very well done.’’
Owen Etheridge listed Baker Tilly first because they have been in business for 90 years. He had Developmental and Associates second.
“They have a track record,” he said.
Currituck and Developmental Associates will now define the full scope of the search. Part of that will include having the search firm meet with commissioners as a group and individually. Beaumont expects interviews to begin in late January and a new county manager to be hired the following month.
“They gave us a very detailed presentation on what their approach would be,” Beaumont said.
Stikeleather was paid $117,300 annually and given a $6,000 car allowance. But Neil Emory of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners told commissioners in September that the county needs to be prepared to possibly pay its next manager an annual salary between $130,000 and $160,000.
County Attorney Ike McRee was appointed interim county manager in late August; he continues to serve in both roles. McRee is paid $202,787 per year to be the county attorney and is receiving an additional $3,000 a month to serve as interim manager.
Stikeleather informed commissioners on July 23 that he was leaving to take a job with Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. His last day was Aug. 27.