CURRITUCK — Even though COVID-19 canceled its traditional Kids Fourth of July Parade this year, the Currituck County Historical Society is still asking Currituck youngsters to decorate their bikes and wagons for a virtual event celebrating Independence Day.
Youngsters between the ages of 1-18 are asked to dress up their bike or wagon for the Fourth and then submit a photograph of themselves with it to 350th.com/july4th/ or to P.O. Box 44, Currituck, NC 27929. The deadline for submissions is July 10 and all entrants should include their mailing address.
Each youngster's photograph will then be shown during a "virtual parade" of entries at 350th.com/july4th/.
The Currituck County Historical Society plans to award special recognition cash prizes to three entries.
In addition, the first 100 entries will receive a new $2 bill that includes a signing of the Declaration of Independence on the back. The $2 bills are being sponsored by Towne Bank.