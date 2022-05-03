CURRITUCK — The three candidates for the 5th District seat on the Currituck County Board of Commissioners have differing views on the “unified government” proposal that would allow the county to exercise authority otherwise reserved for municipalities.
They also differ on whether the county should be limiting beach parking permits but seem in agreement that asking voters to support a bond referendum for schools is OK as long as other school-funding options are explored first.
Jim Hutson and Leigh Reagan-Smith are challenging incumbent Commissioner Owen Etheridge in the May 17 Republican primary. No Democrat has filed for the seat, so the winner of the primary likely will be the commissioner from the district for the next four years.
Hutson opposes unified government. Etheridge said he wants more study on the issue, while Reagan-Smith said he thinks it could be a good tool for the county but acknowledges it’s a matter for citizens to decide.
“I am against unified government for a number of reasons,” Hutson said. “For one, unified government is not synonymous with efficiency.”
He said his other concerns include “under representation,” that “decisions could be made without the consent of the residents,” and that it could lead to “political division.”
“Further, unified city-county government gives up the right of incorporation,” he said. “Yes, incorporation equals increased taxes; however, county residents still retain the ability to decide if they want incorporation.”
Etheridge said Currituck should take a close look at Camden County’s experience with unified government.
“When unified government was first looked at 15 years ago, I supported it,” Etheridge said. “A major issue then was there no other county in North Carolina in which we could study and understand the ramifications of a unified government when compared to a traditional county government.”
He noted that Camden now has had 15 years of experience as a unified government.
“It would be prudent to do a through study of Camden so the facts both pro and con can be determined and that information be presented to the voters to make the final decision” in a referendum, he said.
Currituck voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea of unified government during the first referendum held on it in May 2006.
Reagan-Smith said he believes unified government could be a good thing for Currituck.
“I have been doing a lot of research into this,” he said. Unified government allows a county to exercise powers of a municipality, which would include being able to collect franchise fees, he noted.
“Long term, unified government is probably a wise decision,” Reagan-Smith said. Franchise fees could help the county pay for needed infrastructure as the county continues to grow.
A unified government might help small businesses flourish, he said, adding, “I am an advocate for small businesses.”
Reagan-Smith said he’d “love” to see Currituck able to collect franchise tax revenue. But he noted the decision on unified government would be one made by voters.
“At the end of the day, this is a people’s decision and it will be voted on,” he said. “People need to educate themselves to make any decision on what’s best for the future.”
On the issue of limiting beach parking, Hutson said he opposes it.
“I do not support beach parking limits,” he said. “I believe the decision to limit beach permits from ten days to seven was a knee-jerk reaction as a result of the pandemic.”
Reagan-Smith said he supports the limits.
“I think it is the right thing to do and a means of keeping the traffic to a point where there’s safety,” Reagan-Smith said. Limiting the number of parking permits issued can help protect both people and the Corolla wild horses, he said.
Etheridge said he believes the issue needs more study.
“I know the beach has a certain carrying capacity, but I am not sure the current number that has been settled on is it,” Etheridge said. “I would prefer we do a traffic study and develop a long-term plan on handling beach traffic based on facts not emotions that will address the needs of the permanent residents, property owners, service workers, visitors and the horses.”
None of the candidates expressed opposition to a school construction bond referendum, but all indicated an interest in exploring other ways to pay for school construction.
Etheridge said his goal for financing school construction is to get it done in the most cost-effective way.
“I would only support a bond referendum for school construction if it was the absolutely best long-term deal for the taxpayers,” he said. “In the past a bond was about the only financing vehicle available for a county to finance long-term debt, but today other options are now available.
“A careful, prudent and complete analysis of all available financing options has to be performed and the best one selected before putting it (bond referendum) before the voters,” Etheridge said.
Hutson said a bond referendum should be a last resort; the county needs to explore other ways of paying for school construction first.
“I understand general obligation bonds are the least costly financing option available to Currituck regarding future construction for schools,” Hutson said. “However, a bond referendum should be the last resort.”
Options he favors exploring first include approaching developers and having them “paying x amount per lot identified for future development.”
Reagan-Smith said he believes the best way to keep taxes as low as possible while meeting the county’s school construction needs is to set money aside now for future school construction.
“We need to plan for future school construction and set money aside,” he said.
Reagan-Smith said planning is the key to making sure the county’s infrastructure — whether schools, wastewater or other needs —keeps up with the pace of development.
“The first thing is we need to be careful and not put the cart before the horse,” he said. “You need to make sure that everything is in place. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail — and I don’t want to see that.”
Hutson said he is concerned that development is outpacing infrastructure in Currituck.
“There is no easy answer to this question,” Hutson said. “In my opinion, development in Currituck County is unbalanced, and has outstripped existing infrastructure capabilities, specifically sewage and water.”
He noted that areas that once could handle rainfall now flood because “developed surfaces do not absorb the rain.” As more residential construction takes place, he wonders where the water will go.
Hutson believes the county can “balance” future development by limiting lot sizes, levying a “builder tax” on developers, and “enticing local businesses in the county to grow.”
“As it stands, some chain retail outlets have made their way into the county, because of deep pockets and their ability to leverage legal guidance when the county gives the appearance of road blocking,” he said.
Etheridge said expansion of the county’s Adequate Facilities Ordinance could help address concerns about infrastructure and development. He noted the ordinance was created to address concerns about school construction and has “worked well for almost 20 years in addressing and predicting school needs.”
Etheridge said the ordinance could be “expanded” to address other infrastructure needs such as public utilities and public safety. He noted the county is already using it “in a limited form” to address water system needs.
“There is currently a $16 million commitment to addressing our water system needs over the next few years,” he said. “The cost of growth can be borne by the affected system through user fees.”