Currituck issues boil-water advisory for some in Sligo area From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 27, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CURRITUCK — Currituck officials have issued a boil water advisory for parts of the Sligo area following a leak to a water distribution line earlier today.The county water department repaired the leak but because service was interrupted, the advisory was issued for customers along N.C. Highway 168 in the Sligo area.The advisory affects customers south of Poynters Road, including those on Walnut Drive, Cherry Drive, Chestnut Drive, and Hickory Drive.The advisory, which recommends customers boil water used for drinking or other household purposes, will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Saturday, the county said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Geography Public Administration Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTexas Roadhouse coming to ECEC police probe 2 shootings that sent 2 to Va. hospitalWelcome to Camden: Gregory Poole shows off newest siteAlbemarle Neighbor: Beaty's 'Mountain to Sea' ring wins Our State honorECDI downtown shuttle service named 'Harbor Hopper'Webster: Handling of Brown protests 'fractured' ECPDLee named principal at ECP Early CollegeHarbor Towns buys better dinner boatWe're hiring: Currituck hosts first county job fairNTSB: Mechanic grounded aircraft days before Jan. 7 fatal crash Images