CURRITUCK — Some Currituck County property owners may have gotten a case of sticker shock this past week.
Currituck recently completed its revaluation of property and when those new assessments started hitting mailboxes it showed the overall increase for residential property was 24 percent over last year.
Moyock Township saw the largest growth in the county with the assessed value increasing 44 percent from last year.
“Most properties are going up in value, some are going up more than others,” County Tax Administrator Tracy Sample said in a video posted on the county’s website. “We do have some (properties) that will be going down (in value), but overall most everything is going up.
“From the numbers I am seeing the total tax base will go to about 20 percent higher than it was last year,” Sample said.
But that does not necessarily mean property tax bills will increase for all taxpayers that saw their values jump, according to Commissioner Owen Etheridge.
Commissioners could set a revenue neutral tax rate that would raise the same amount of money as Currituck currently receives from property taxes.
Etheridge said he has supported setting a revenue neutral tax rate in the past. If that happens the current tax rate of 48 cents per $100 of assessed value would probably drop.
“I have gone through two revaluations and I have always taken the position of having a revenue-neutral tax rate,” Etheridge said. “I am going to look at it very hard to see if we can do that. Now is not the time to raise taxes on people.’’
The property tax rate will be set when Currituck commissioners begin budget discussions in the coming weeks, Etheridge said.
But even a revenue-neutral tax rate will mean some property owners will pay more.
“The revenue is neutral to the county; however, not to individual taxpayers,” Sample said. “Some will pay more, and some will pay less” in property taxes.
Commercial values and agricultural property that qualifies for agricultural use-value assessment both are up 10 percent since 2020.
The overall tax base in Currituck after the revaluation is $7,971,844,000, up from a tax base of $5,548,525,000 following the 2013 revaluation. The 2013 revaluation saw the county’s tax base decrease by almost $3 billion.
The revaluation also showed a jump of 1,900 parcels in the county since the 2013 revaluation — 25,900 compared to around 24,000 eight years ago.
Some beach areas saw a decrease in assessed value from last year.
“We did see some pockets of property on the Currituck Outer Banks that decreased in value, causing that area to only see a 12.5-percent increase” from last year, Sample said.
The 2013 revaluation slashed the county’s tax base by nearly $3 billion — from $8 billion to $5 billion. The county responded in 2013 by raising the property tax rate from 32 cents per $100 to 48.5 cents per $100 of valuation to make up for the lost tax revenue.
The 2013 revaluation came after the Great Recession of 2008 that saw distressed property along the beach in Currituck decrease in value by 55 percent on average.
