...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
COROLLA — The Currituck Beach Light Station will open for the 2022 season next weekend by hosting a free climb.
Ordinarily the cost to climb the 220 steps to the top of the Light Station in Historic Corolla costs $12. But on Saturday, March 19, the climb will be free, according to Outer Banks Conservationists, the nonprofit that owns the lighthouse.
Climbers age 4 and older can take in panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Currituck Sound. Besides the climb, visitors can also learn about the lighthouse’s history, the lives of its keepers and its original “first-order” Fresnel lens from docents and exhibits.
Fees for the climb support ongoing restoration of the 146-year-old lighthouse. Most recently iron in the tower’s lower bands, windows, and roof cornice was repaired or recast and dissimilar metals around the glass of the lantern were separated and isolated to prevent rust jacking.
“Our keepers have spent the winter planting native plants, scanning old paper files for a digital maintenance timeline, updating displays, as well as repainting the storehouse on the grounds and the iron galleries at the top of the lighthouse,” Outer Banks Conservationists said.
When it was completed on Dec. 1, 1875, the Currituck Beach Lighthouse filled the remaining “dark space” on the Atlantic Ocean coast between the Bodie Island Lighthouse and Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia.
To distinguish the 162-foot tall lighthouse from others, its exterior was left unpainted.
People who want to climb the tower more than once can buy a season pass, which is also accepted at the Island Farm on Roanoke Island which opens on April 5.