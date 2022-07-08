CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man has been arrested on two felony animal abuse charges after two dogs were discovered dead at a home in Moyock on Sunday, the county said Friday in a press release.
The Currituck County Animal Services and Control Department charged Christopher Ryan Riedel, of 128 Mack Jones Road in Moyock, on Thursday with the two felony charges. He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse after two injured dogs were also found on his property.
Riedel was released after posting a $40,000 secured bond. He has a first court appearance scheduled for July 13.
The dogs were discovered on Sunday when animal control officers responded to a report of animal cruelty at 128 Mack Jones Road. Officers found two deceased female French bulldogs, one named Nala, the other named Ruby. Necropsies have been performed on both.
The two surviving dogs were taken by animal control to a veterinarian for examination, treatment and documentation of their injuries. The dogs are named Hershey, a male French bulldog, and Marlee, a female Pomeranian/husky mix.
As of Friday, the two dogs are back with their owner who is an acquaintance of Riedel, the press release said.
Currituck County Animal Services and Control urges all county residents to report suspected cases of animal abuse by calling 252-453-8682.