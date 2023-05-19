...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man has been charged with two dozen felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after law enforcement says images of children having sex, including some as young as 2 years old, were found in his possession.
Anthony Chase Ingram, 36, of the 160 block of Laurel Woods Way, was arrested April 18 and charged with 24 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to copies of arrest warrants.
Ingram was being held at the Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $400,000 secured bond, according to a court official.
According to warrants, Ingram is accused of having "visual representations" in his possession of children of various ages engaged in sexual activity with adults.
Detective W. Tice of the Currituck Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the department's investigation of Ingram began after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which he's a member, received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators served a search warrant at Ingram's home on April 18 and arrested him the same day. Tice said the "evidence collected" at Ingram's home was stored on electronic devices.
Tice declined to say how many images were found in Ingram's possession, saying "that's still under investigation." He also said the investigation into Ingram is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.
Ingram is being represented by J.R. Hollingsworth Jr., an assistant public defender. Hollingsworth did not return a message seeking comment Thursday.