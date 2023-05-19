CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man has been charged with two dozen felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after law enforcement says images of children having sex, including some as young as 2 years old, were found in his possession.

Anthony Chase Ingram, 36, of the 160 block of Laurel Woods Way, was arrested April 18 and charged with 24 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to copies of arrest warrants.