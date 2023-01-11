...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CURRITUCK — A Currituck man is facing five counts of child sexual exploitation as well as drug charges following his arrest on Tuesday.
Justin Sayne Petri, 46, of the 200 block of Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested following execution of a search warrant, the Currituck Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Investigators with the Currituck Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division, the office's SWAT team, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents executive the search warrant.
In addition to the five felony counts of third-degree child exploitation, Petri is also charged with possession of schedule II narcotics, the sheriff's office said. Petri is being confined in lieu of a $32,500 secure bond at the Currituck County Sheriff’s Detention Center.