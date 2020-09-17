CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man has been sentenced to nearly 6½ years in federal prison after being found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Zakem Rahmere Clinton, 27, of Moyock received an active sentence of 77 months from U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan in New Bern on Tuesday, according to a press release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to the release, Currituck sheriff’s deputies found Clinton in possession of a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun during the execution of a search warrant at his residence.
Sgt. Kevin Bray of the department’s narcotics unit said the search warrant was executed Sept. 25, 2018, in response to a request from the Virginia Beach, Virginia Police Department.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s press release, Virginia Beach authorities said Clinton was among the individuals at the scene of a homicide. Clinton later admitted he had the gun the night of the homicide. He was not accused in the homicide.
Bray said Clinton was indicted for the gun possession-by-felon charge in federal court.