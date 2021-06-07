CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to first-degree murder in the death of another Currituck man.
Lucas Molesky, 27, pleaded guilty in Currituck Superior Court Monday to brutally murdering Adam Markert on Coinjock Village Drive in Coinjock on Dec. 4, 2018.
Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett sentenced Molesky to life in prison with the possibility of parole in a plea deal that avoided a death penalty trial in the case.
Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini told the court that Markert, 35, was stabbed a total of 83 times, including 35 wounds to his head and neck. Markert was also shot several times after he was dead, Pellini said.
Molesky wore a face covering during the proceedings and answered “Yes, sir,” when asked by Tillett if he understood the plea agreement.
Molesky was arrested the day after the murder in Chesapeake, Virginia, and has been in the Currituck County Jail awaiting trial.