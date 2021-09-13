CURRITUCK — A Currituck County man has been sentenced to more than 200 years in prison after a jury found him guilty last week of 44 counts of child sex offenses, including 2nd degree forcible rape.
Kevin Marcell Scarboro, whose last known address was the 130 block of Elizabeth Circle, Moyock, was also found guilty of sexual acts by a substitute parent, statutory rape of a child by an adult, statutory sexual offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child, District Attorney Andrew Womble said.
The guilty verdicts followed a four-day trial in Currituck Superior Court last week, Womble said.
Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced Scarboro to a minimum of 208 years, and a maximum of 360 years, confinement with the N.C. Department of Corrections, Womble said.
Scarboro was 38 and working as a civilian contractor for the U.S. Navy in Norfolk at the time of his arrest on Dec. 3, 2019, according to county records. He was ordered held in lieu of a $2 million secured bond. A day earlier, Scarboro had been indicted by a Currituck County grand jury.
Following Scarboro’s arrest, Chief Deputy Jeff Walker of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office said the alleged victims were Scarboro’s three step-daughters, who at the time were between the ages of 12-16.
Copies of Scarboro’s indictments alleged the offenses happened on four dates: July 19, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018; April 13, 2019; and July 1, 2019.
Walker said the sheriff’s department opened its investigation after the oldest step-daughter told a friend at school about what had happened to her.
Scarboro’s case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Emily Davis and Jeffrey Moreland, Womble said.