CURRITUCK — A Jarvisburg man tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.
Curtis Ballance’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the April 17 drawing. Ballance’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.
The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.
Ballance purchased his winning ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo on Forbes Loop in Grandy.
He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.
No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The jackpot stands at $104 million as an annuity or $72 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.