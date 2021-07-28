Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.