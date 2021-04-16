COROLLA — A major new attraction on the Currituck Outer Banks is set to open this summer.
The Currituck Maritime Museum, expected to open its doors sometime in June, will feature artifacts and exhibits chronicling Currituck’s maritime history.
County officials broke ground on the $4.3 million museum in October 2019 and construction is nearing completion. The museum is being funded with revenues from the county’s 6% occupancy tax.
Currituck Outer Banks Director of Travel and Tourism Tameron Kugler said the museum should open sometime between June 1 and July 1.
“It is dependent upon the exhibit installation,” Kugler said.
The almost 9,000-square-foot museum is located in Historic Corolla Park next to the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education and across the boat basin from Whalehead, the 1920s art nouveau mansion built by Edward and Marie Louise Knight.
The wildlife center educates the public on the wildlife, natural resources and the history of Currituck in the waters surrounding the county.
The Whalehead showcases a time when wealthy industrialists came to Currituck to hunt its waters while building numerous duck hunting clubs on the Currituck Outer Banks and on Knotts Island, a pastime that still exists today.
“The Maritime Museum completes this trio of historic and educational sites by telling the story of Currituck County residents who made a living from the land and the water,” said Currituck Public Information Coordinator Randall Edwards. “It will house restored working boats of Currituck, boats that were uniquely adapted to ply the shallow waters of Currituck Sound, a body of water whose depth is many times dictated by the wind.“
Plans call for 12 boats that were either built or used in Currituck to be on display, including shad boats, tunnel hull boats and skiffs.
“A few of the boats are still in (their) original condition and the rest have been restored,” Edwards said. “These boats were vital for many different things; commerce, transportation, law enforcement, hunting, fishing and pleasure.”
The museum will also feature interactive exhibits on knot tying, navigation exercises and boat building exercises along with an interactive map table. Visitors Duck decoy carving demonstrations will be given regularly.
“Multiple short videos showing important Currituck heritage will be viewable on screens throughout the museum,” Edwards said.
Edwards said that destination research shows that visitors to Currituck love history and “exploring the history of a destination.”
“Many of Corolla’s visitors have been coming back for more than 20 years and they have formed intense bonds with Currituck, its residents and its history,” he said. “The museum will give a new perspective to those already familiar with Currituck’s history and be educational for those who are just starting to learn.’’
But Edwards said the museum will attract more than just vacationers to the Currituck Outer Banks.
“It will also draw day visitors from other areas who are interested in boats, boat building, hunting and fishing,” Edwards said.