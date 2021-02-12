CURRITUCK — Currituck County commissioners are slated to consider changing the time of the board’s second monthly meeting to earlier in the day.
The board currently meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month. But commissioners unanimously agreed at their annual retreat last week to move forward Monday with changing the time of their second monthly meeting to 3 p.m.
If approved by the board Monday, the new meeting schedule will probably take effect in March, Board Chairman Mike Payment said.
“It has to be officially voted on by the board at one of our meetings,” Payment said.
If the change is approved, Payment said part of the agenda at the board’s second monthly meeting would be dedicated to holding required public hearings, or quasi-judicial hearings where participants are sworn in.
Payment said participants providing witness testimony at public hearings often come from outside the area or are even from out of state. He also noted that some past board meetings with public hearings have lasted until near midnight.
“We decided to benefit them and help them by starting a little bit earlier,” Payment said. “Those (public hearings) are the ones that tend to drag out a little bit longer because you have more testimony, more expert witnesses.’’
Payment noted the Currituck Board of Commissioners holds two monthly meetings but is only required to hold one.
“You are also only required, per state legislation, to have one public comment (period) a month,” Payment said. “In Currituck, we have always had public comment at every one of our meetings and we are not changing that.”
Commissioner Owen Etheridge voiced concerns at the retreat about the time change but ultimately did not cast a vote on the issue. His non-vote was recorded as a “yes” vote under the board’s rules.
Etheridge said the change gave him pause because he thought holding meetings at 3 p.m. might prevent county citizens from attending a public hearing. But he said there is no easy answer.
“I had heard that before when we had talked about it (moving start time) over the years,” Etheridge said. “But I understand people not wanting to be there until late in the evening. When I was on the board back in 1994, we never adjourned until after midnight.”
Etheridge said that public hearings are complex and take time to conduct. He said with the change, the board ultimately is recommending it needs to “take the time to do them correctly.”
Most counties in the state hold their meetings in the evening but several have at least one afternoon meeting while some other boards have a monthly morning meeting.
Dare commissioners also meet the first and third Monday each month with the first monthly meeting starting at 9 a.m. and the second starting at 6 p.m. Hertford County commissioners have a similar schedule, meeting at 9 a.m. the first Monday but at 7 p.m. on the third Monday.
Pender, Union and Forsyth counties are among counties that only conduct afternoon meetings.