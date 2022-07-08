CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners could vote later this month on whether to ask county voters to make Currituck a unified government with both city and county powers.
Commissioners are scheduled to discuss a unified government referendum at their July 18 meeting. If they decide to move forward with the referendum, it will be placed on the November general election ballot.
In the meantime, the county has an educational campaign underway listing the pros and cons of forming a unified government.
At least one commissioner believes the county may be wasting its time with the educational campaign.
At-large Commissioner Kevin McCord said Friday he does not believe that a majority of the seven-member board favors putting the issue on the ballot. McCord said he himself is opposed to the unified government concept.
“I don’t think there is enough support on the board to put it on the ballot,” McCord said. “I don’t support it. There may be a few that support it but I don’t think there is enough.”
McCord said he believes county government is functioning just fine.
“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” he said.
A unified government grants the powers and rights of a city to a county that has no incorporated municipalities. If Currituck voters were to approve a unified government in the county, communities such as Moyock or Corolla would be barred from incorporating.
Only voters in counties without incorporated municipalities can form a unified government and Currituck and Hyde counties are the only two such counties that remain in the state.
Currituck residents this week received the county’s official quarterly newsletter “Focus on Currituck” in the mail and it features two stories on unified government.
One story states a unified government referendum is “expected” on the November ballot while another lists 11 “pros” of a unified government and two “cons” of the idea.
Some of the pros of a unified government listed in the county’s newsletter include maintaining a stable and low tax rate, preventing double taxation for residents who live in an area that could be incorporated into a municipality and the ability to receive additional state funding that is designated only for municipalities among others.
The cons listed are that it would bar communities such as Moyock or Corolla from incorporating and there could be some increased county expenses such as road construction.
There is also a link on the county’s website with the same information.
The newsletter also lists a link on the county’s website where residents can find contact information for the seven commissioners.
Commissioners discussed the idea of a unified government at their annual retreat earlier this year. County Manager Ike McRee told the board that county funds can be used to educate but not advocate for a unified government.
Currituck Public Information Officer Randall Edwards said Friday that commissioners gave county staff direction to begin the educational campaign at the retreat.
McCord said the board also discussed an educational campaign during recent budget talks.
“I said both times, ‘I don’t see it passing,’” McCord said. “Why waste time on it? Why waste time on it if it is not going to be on the ballot?”
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said the issue has been discussed for years and favors putting it on the ballot to let the voters decide.
“I have reached the point where, I think, we as a county need to do what we can do to educate the residents and make a decision one way or another,” Beaumont said. “I would like to see it on the ballot just for nothing other than making a decision one way or another. Either go forward with it or forget about it. It’s out there, it’s circulating around.”
The idea of a creating a unified government in Currituck isn’t new. County voters overwhelmingly rejected a similar proposal back in May 2006. The margin against the idea was nearly 2-1, with 3,050 votes cast against the idea and 1,819 votes cast in favor.
But on the same day, Camden County voters approved a unified government referendum by a vote of 589 to 499, becoming the first county in the state to do so.
“I voted against it in 2006,” said McCord, a Republican who is seeking re-election in November to a second four-year term.
Currituck also explored putting the issue before voters in 2018 but took no action on moving the issue forward.