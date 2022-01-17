HERTFORD — A Currituck County man has been charged with driving while impaired following a fatal head-on collision in Perquimans County on Monday.
Bryan Keith Harrell, 45, of Moyock, was charged following the collision on Harvey Point Road about 2:50 p.m., according to Sgt. B.P. Daniel of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Daniel said Harrell was driving a Ford F-150 pickup west on Harvey Point Road when his truck appeared to go left of the center line and collided head-on with a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on the road.
Daniel said the Silverado’s driver was killed in the collision. He declined to release the driver’s name because the man’s next of kin had not yet been notified.
Harrell was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City for treatment of injuries. An update on his condition was not immediately available Monday evening.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Daniel.
The collision happened about three miles south of the town of Hertford, Daniel said. Both vehicles were determined to be a total loss, he said.