CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools is tentatively eyeing Oct. 19 as the starting date for in-person classes for students in grades pre-K through five.
Currituck Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz briefed the Currituck Board of Education on the school district’s plan to return to in-person classes for elementary grade students last week. He said he would provide additional detail about the plan at the board’s Oct. 6 meeting.
Lutz said the district is still working on a staffing plan to accommodate the change. The district began the school year last month with remote-learning only for all grades, but is considering moving to in-person classes for students in pre-K through fifth grade after receiving permission from Gov. Roy Cooper. Cooper announced two weeks ago that school districts could begin allowing in-person classes for elementary grade students as long as they implemented COVID-19 safety precautions.
Lutz said some Currituck students may choose to continue remote learning and teachers will need to be assigned to teach those students. He noted surveys have shown 20-30 percent of parents of Currituck students say they want their children to continue with remote learning.
School board member Will Crodick said those numbers may no longer be accurate. He said he’s heard from parents who favored remote learning because at the time it was only option available other than a “hybrid” option that had kids in class part of the time and staying home part of the time. Crodick said he believes a larger percentage of parents might prefer in-person instruction if their kids are going to school every day.
Lutz, however, said he believes 20-30 percent of parents will still choose the remote learning option. He does believe the school district needs to move beyond surveys to a system where parents of elementary school students will specify which option they want: in-person classes, known as option A, or remote classes, known as option C.
Plan A is the state’s designation for in-person instruction with only limited social distancing, but still with face coverings and health screenings. Plan C refers to 100-percent remote learning.
Transportation of students is an area where the district will need to work through a number of issues, according to Lutz. For instance, because of social distancing, the district will no longer be able to pack buses with three elementary school children to a seat, he said.
Lutz said he’s working out how to maximize school personnel, including bus drivers, in the district’s plan for a return to in-person classes.
Board member Janet Rose asked Lutz to look into giving teachers a couple of work days to get ready for in-person classes. Rose said teachers have been working extremely hard throughout the remote learning period and really need the time to make the transition.
Lutz agreed that Rose’s concern would be important to keep in mind.
Board member Dwan Craft also stressed that the school district can’t ask teachers to finish remote instruction on a Friday and switch to in-person classes on Monday. Teachers need time to get their classrooms ready, she said.
Rose said she has a friend who works at White Oak Elementary School in Chowan County who told her in-person classes there are working very well. Rose noted White Oak teachers are either teaching in-person or remotely, but not both.
The Currituck school board is expected to vote on the in-person instruction plan at its Oct. 6 meeting and set Oct. 19 as the starting date for students who choose that option.
Meanwhile, the Edenton-Chowan Schools continues to tweak its plans for in-person instruction.
On Thursday, the Edenton-Chowan Board of Education unanimously agreed to combine the A and B student cohorts at Chowan Middle School. Since Aug. 31, when the district began the hybrid model of in-person and online instruction, middle school students in cohort A reported for in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays and had remote classes Wednesdays through Fridays. Students in cohort B took remote classes Mondays through Wednesdays and had in-person classes Thursdays and Fridays.
Beginning Oct. 19, middle school students who enrolled for in-person learning will come to school four days a week, Superintendent Michael Sasscer said. Wednesdays will continue to be a remote learning day, he said.
“For the vast majority of classes, our numbers will remain considerably smaller than normal; thus, we will be able to socially distance and tightly adhere to our health protocols,” he said.
To support the middle school’s transition, the board approved moving the Oct. 7 early-release day to Oct. 15. Oct. 16 will remain a districtwide remote learning day.
In other matters, the board agreed that students in grades preK-5 would continue to attend school under the hybrid option B through the first semester.
“This allows schools to continue building momentum, while beginning preparations now for transitioning to Plan A on Jan. 5, 2021,” Sasscer said.
None of the changes will affect the high school, officials said.