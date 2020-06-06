CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Commissioners got a look at the county’s proposed 2020-21 spending plan last week. While the budget proposes spending $84.7 million, the final budget could tick up to over $85 million.
County Manager Ben Stikeleather’s proposed budget includes no cost-of-living increases for county employees. But commissioners voted unanimously to have Stikeleather come back with a proposal that would award a pay increase to some county fire and emergency medical service personnel.
A recent pay study the county had performed indicated the cost for salaries for some fire and EMS positions alone would be close to $300,000. The board asked Stikeleather to come back with the total cost of adding the raises, including benefit costs, to the budget.
If approved by the board, the money for the raises would come from county reserves.
The proposed budget, which the board could vote on at its June 15 meeting following a public hearing, keeps the county property tax rate at 48 cents per $100 valuation and contains almost no money for capital projects.
Stikeleather told commissioners that revenues will be reexamined again in December or January to see if some items cut, like pay raises and a COLA for county employees because of potential COVID-19-related revenue shortfalls, could be added.
The proposed budget presented Monday is 1.07 percent less than the current budget.
Stikeleather had a budget completed in late March but said “COVID happened” then and cuts were made to the budget.
“We then reached out to rental management companies (in March) to see what they were seeing on their trends on rentals and what they were projecting,” Stikeleather said. “Across the board, they were all projecting a 40-percent reduction of rentals. Obviously with that comes a reduction in sales tax (revenue). It will be next year before we see some longer lasting effects such as a downturn in construction. So, we reduced building fee revenues.”
Stikeleather told the board Monday that rental property occupancy rates are higher compared to this time last year but the county won’t know if tourists are spending money as there is a three-month lag time in reporting sales taxes.
“Right now, we know people are here,” Stikeleather said. “They have booked houses but we don’t know what is going to potentially happen with COVID in the future and we don’t know if people are spending money in the businesses. We are very hopeful right now that (occupancy rates) will continue through September, October and that those folks will spend money in our community in large quantities.”
County fire-EMS currently has four open positions and three other personnel are on Family Medical Leave Act leave. The county is expected to pay $45,000 in fire-EMS overtime in June.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said the county is seeing fire-EMS personnel leave for better paying jobs and because they are working so much overtime.
If approved, the Fire-EMS Basic and Fire-EMS Intermediate positions would receive around pay increases of around $5 an hour on July 1.
“We have had a significant challenge on trying to maintain staffing with those (fire-EMS) personnel,” Beaumont said. “We have seen salaries increase in our neighboring communities.”
Currituck Public Schools will get $12.5 million from the county, which is a 3.85-percent increase in school instructional spending from the current budget.