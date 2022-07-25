CURRITUCK — Currituck County’s new county attorney is no stranger to Currituck.
Megan E. Morgan, who was appointed county attorney last week and will start work Aug. 1, is a county native, according to a press release from Currituck.
Updated: July 25, 2022 @ 4:06 pm
Also, prior to accepting the job as Currituck attorney, Morgan worked for five years with the Twiford Law Firm. Her primary areas of practice included local government law and she represented neighboring Camden County.
Morgan also practiced estate planning, estate administration, civil litigation, business law, social security disability, and administrative law, Currituck said in the release.
“Serving as Currituck County’s attorney is truly a dream come true,” Morgan said in the release. “Currituck has and always will be home for me. I am honored and excited to fill this role and will always take my ethical responsibility to Currituck County very seriously.”
Morgan graduated summa cum laude from East Carolina University in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. She graduated from Campbell Law School in 2014.
Morgan will take over the attorney’s duties from Ike McRee, who has been serving in a dual role of county manager and attorney since Aug. 28, 2021.
McRee has been Currituck’s attorney since 2008 and was appointed interim manager after the departure of Ben Stikeleather. Commissioners named McRee as the permanent county manager on Feb. 7, prompting the search for a new attorney.
Morgan’s annual salary with Currituck wasn’t immediately available on Monday.
