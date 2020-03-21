CURRITUCK — Currituck County is increasing its restrictions on who can and can't gain access to the county's Outer Banks.
As of 10 p.m. tonight, only resident property owners will be allowed access to that part of the county that includes the Corolla and Carova Beach communities.
Visitors and non-resident property owners will not be allowed access, the county said in a press release Saturday, announcing the change to its state of emergency.
The county noted the change doesn't mean visitors or non-resident property owners currently on the Currituck Outer Banks will have to evacuate. It just means they won't be able to regain access after 10 p.m. tonight if they leave.
"Permanent residents of Currituck County will be able to enter Dare County to conduct business, work, and attend medical appointments," the county said.
To gain access, Currituck residents must have an ID that shows a Currituck address. A law enforcement checkpoint on the Dare County side of the Wright Memorial Bridge will continue to operate. There are no restrictions on motorists headed north from Dare into Currituck, the county said.