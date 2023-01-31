...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/4 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
The "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted by the Currituck Sheriff's Office reportedly hit and damaged this CT Mechanical sign at 5812 Caratoke Highway while being chased by Currituck Sheriff's deputies.
This photo taken by Mike Payment shows Currituck sheriff's deputies near the pickup truck abandoned by suspect Preston Mertes Monday following a vehicle chase that began in Dare County and continued into Currituck. According to the Sheriff's Office, Mertes' vehicle swerved off U.S. Highway 158 and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
A Currituck Sheriff's deputy is seen with what appears to be a rifle during the aftermath of a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 158 Monday. The driver of the vehicle that crashed reportedly fled into a wooded area after firing five shots in deputies' direction.
The "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted by the Currituck Sheriff's Office reportedly hit and damaged this CT Mechanical sign at 5812 Caratoke Highway while being chased by Currituck Sheriff's deputies.
This photo taken by Mike Payment shows Currituck sheriff's deputies near the pickup truck abandoned by suspect Preston Mertes Monday following a vehicle chase that began in Dare County and continued into Currituck. According to the Sheriff's Office, Mertes' vehicle swerved off U.S. Highway 158 and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
A Currituck Sheriff's deputy is seen with what appears to be a rifle during the aftermath of a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 158 Monday. The driver of the vehicle that crashed reportedly fled into a wooded area after firing five shots in deputies' direction.
CURRITUCK — A man who allegedly fired a rifle five times at pursuing Currituck County sheriff's deputies Monday before disappearing into a wooded area has been apprehended and is in custody, a Currituck official said Tuesday.
The Currituck County Sheriff's Office arrested Preston Mertes this morning, Lt. Kevin McCord told The Daily Advance. Circumstances of the arrest were not immediately available.
Currituck sheriff's officials first began searching for Mertes Monday afternoon.
According to the Facebook post, Currituck deputies began a chase of Mertes' truck after he crossed the Wright Memorial Bridge at 4:34 p.m. Monday. Currituck deputies took over the pursuit from Dare County law enforcement officers who had initiated the pursuit. The post did not say why officers were chasing Mertes.
Currituck deputies deployed "stop sticks" against Mertes' vehicle on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy, the post said. Mertes' vehicle then swerved and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
Deputies saw Mertes exit his vehicle with a rifle-type weapon. He then fired five shots from the weapon as he fled into a wooded area. Currituck said the wooded area was "under containment at this time."
The sheriff's office said it made residents and schools in the area where Mertes disappeared aware of the incident.
Mertes crashed his vehicle into a sign for a business owned by county Commissioner Mike Payment at 5812 Caratoke Highway. Payment owns CT Mechanical which is heating and cooling company.
Payment said Tuesday morning that Mertes had not been apprehended. He said he was told that Mertes lived in the area near where he fled deputies.
Payment said he arrived at his office about five minutes after Mertes crashed his vehicle and fled the scene. He said there were two deputy patrol cars at the scene when he arrived.
Payment said he watched Currituck deputies approach Mertes’ truck “with guns drawn” to see if anyone else was in the vehicle.
“(Mertes’) vehicle was probably 50 yards from me,” Payment said. “It must have happened just before I pulled in. The SWAT team came later. It was pretty scary.”
Payment was asked by Sheriff’s Office deputies to evacuate his office shortly after arriving at his business.
“They said it was safe to leave, so I did,” Payment said.
Staff Writer Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.