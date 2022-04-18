CURRITUCK — Currituck Commissioner Owen Etheridge said he planned to attend Monday's meeting of the Board of Commissioners — his first public appearance since he suffered a medical episode in late February.
"Right now I'm planning on going to the commissioners' meeting tonight," Etheridge said around 3:30 p.m. Monday when asked about his health.
In an April 15 post on Facebook, Etheridge wished friends a happy Easter and shared an update on his health.
"Over the last few weeks, it has been asked where has Owen been, we haven't seen him out campaigning? So with today being Good Friday, it is a great day to update on my status," Etheridge posted.
"On February 25th, I had some minor heart surgery and was recovering very nicely. On Wednesday March 16th, I had a fall at home and suffered a traumatic head injury.
"I spent the next week in ICU and then another week and half in the hospital recovering. Since then I have been homebound getting physical and occupational therapy 4-5 times a week.
"Today I can report I have fully recovered my mental capabilities. I am still having some physical limitations like balance and fine motor skills, but they are getting better every day and my hope is they will be fully back in a couple of weeks.
"I never realized a fall could be be so disruptive to one's life and I have learned many valuable lessons," Etheridge continued. "I am so appreciative of the many prayers and expressions of kindness I and my family have received over the last few weeks. I am most appreciative of how my wife Rene has stood by me and taken care of me, I wouldn't be here if she hadn't. It has reinforced my belief that Currituck is absolutely the best community to be a part of."
Etheridge said he still plans to continue his campaign for re-election to a new term on the Currituck board. Etheridge faces two challengers in the May 17 GOP primary: Leigh Reagan-Smith and Jim Hutson.
Etheridge said he plans to do a lot of campaigning on social media and will return to in person campaigning as he is able.
He said he has been able to distribute campaign signs with the help of volunteers.
"I have been very fortunate and blessed that I have had people who were willing to step up and help," Etheridge said.
Etheridge said his wife would be driving him to Monday's meeting because he still hasn't resumed driving.
"She has been a trouper," Etheridge said of his wife, Rene.