BARCO — Currituck commissioners discussed the need for a second fire and Emergency Medical Services facility in Moyock on Saturday, the final day of the board’s two-day retreat.
Commissioners also discussed the need for a second recycling center in Moyock while also receiving an update on the county’s capital improvement projects.
The Moyock Volunteer Fire Department is located just on the east side of busy N.C. Highway 168 near Tulls Creek Road. Commissioners cited the need for a possible second fire station on the west side of N.C. 168 in Moyock.
Commissioners, however, did not discuss a timetable or cost for a possible new fire facility.
“We know we need another EMS, fire,” said County Manager Ike McRee.
Assistant County Manager Rebecca Gay told commissioners that such a move would require county allocating money for construction of a building, purchase of fire engines and other equipment and funding for fire personnel.
The county could also have to acquire the needed land but Currituck currently owns around 8 acres on Newtown Road. Newtown Road runs between South Mills and Lazy Corner roads, which both connect to the west side of N.C. 168.
A second fire station is needed because of continued growth in Moyock, officials said, noting that a facility on the west side of N.C. 168 would improve response times.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said it can take up to 10 minutes for fire and EMS personnel to get across N.C. 168 during peak traffic flows, especially during tourist season.
“We need a fire station on the west side,” Beaumont said. “They are getting stuck at the light (at N.C. 168) up to 10 minutes trying to get across.’’
Commissioners also discussed placing a possible second recycling center at the Newtown Road location, saying it would provide easier and more convenient access for residents.
“I like that idea,” Commissioner Mike Payment said.
Commissioners are considering possibly reconfiguring the current recycling center site in Moyock by adding an access point on Tulls Creek Road. That could possibly make access into and out of the center one way. The current entrance and exit is located at 101 Panther Landing Road just off Tulls Creek Road.
Gay also commissioners that two major school projects currently under construction in Moyock are on schedule and will be ready for students in August.
The county is spending $14.3 million on a major renovation project at Moyock Elementary and another $7.2 million on an expansion project at Moyock Middle School.
Gay said the middle school project is slightly ahead of schedule while the elementary expansion is on schedule.
“Both of these school addition projects are moving along very well,” Gay said.
The expansion at Moyock Middle includes additional classroom space, expansion of the cafeteria and the renovation of a multi-purpose room.
“The three additions on the back of each wing of the middle school are dried in,” Gay said. “They are doing interior work now.”
The work at Moyock Elementary includes construction of a two-story addition to the existing building with the project adding 16 new classrooms and a new cafeteria.
“They are working on drying that in,” Gay said. “Everything looks great.”
Currituck also plans to build a new 800-student elementary school on Tulls Creek Road; that project is currently in the design phase. It is estimated that school will now cost around $50 million.
“Two years ago, the (cost of the) elementary school was $30 million,” Commissioner Kevin McCord commented.
The county’s new $2 million ABC Store in Corolla is also currently under construction. Gay said it should be open next January or February.