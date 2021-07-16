MOYOCK — A long-awaited park in Moyock is open.
County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning at the Shingle Landing Park on Arrowhead Lane that is between between Baxter Lane and Moyock Landing Drive.
The developer of Shingle Landing dedicated the 26-acre tract to Currituck in 2006 as part of the county’s approval of the subdivision.
The new $2.5 million park features an almost one-mile concrete walking and jogging trail that is 8 feet wide, three pickleball courts, a traditional playground area, a nature playground and large lawn areas for general play. There is a restroom and picnic facilities and a pond featuring a gazebo and boardwalk over the water.
Construction began in March of 2020 and the park opened on June 28.
“This is something that has been in the works for a long time,” said Commissioner Owen Etheridge, who represents Moyock. “We are thankful that we have something like this for the people of the Moyock area.”
The park will not be used for any nighttime activities and the only lighting is basic security lighting in the public parking area and around the restrooms.
People actually started using the park before construction was even finished. Commissioner Paul Beaumont expects the park to be a popular amenity in fast-growing Moyock.
“There are probably 1,000 kids that can get here without ever having to get on (N.C. Highway) 168 or any of the major thoroughfares,” Beaumont said.
County Manager Ben Stikeleather said the county has plans to possibly add other amenities to the park in the future. Those could include a small amphitheater and a plaza where there could be events like a farmer’s market.
“It is strategically located among several neighborhoods here and I think it will be popular,” Stikeleather said. “This is phase 1 and as we see the use of the park there will be other things that will come in. We just don’t know what those are yet.’’