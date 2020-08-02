CURRITUCK — Currituck elections officials voted Friday to extend voting hours by three hours on two of the first three Saturdays during one-stop voting for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election.
The county is also going to seek a waiver from the state Board of Elections on having a second early voting site. Early voting will be from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Saturday, Oct. 31.
Both actions, which were approved unanimously by the Currituck Board of Elections, were in response to mandates from state Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell.
Bell issued an emergency order last month requiring an extra one-stop voting site for every 20,000 registered voters in a county. Currituck had 20,258 registered voters for the March 3 primary.
Bell ordered the extra one-stop sites to allow voters to have “every opportunity” to cast a ballot in person without unnecessary risk to their health because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bell’s order also mandates that the polls be open for at least 10 hours on the first two weekends of early voting.
Pasquotank County, which has around 28,000 registered voters, is also seeking a waiver from having to open a second polling site.
Currituck officials are seeking a waiver in part because the county would have a hard time finding a second early voting site. The second site would have to be within a 10-minute drive of the Board of Elections office, where early voting is conducted.
“We in Currituck County would have a difficult time finding a location that is within 10 minutes of us that is available on those early voting dates,” said Board of Elections Chairman Gary McGee.
To meet the 10-hour weekend requirement in Bell’s mandate, the county will have the early voting site at the county’s board of election office open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Weekday voting hours during the early voting period will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Currituck will not hold Sunday voting; McGee said that day will be used for “sanitizing” the board of elections office.
The state is also requiring counties to have a backup early voting site in case the county elections office is closed because of COVID-19. Banks said the county “would move across the parking lot” to Courtroom C in the judicial complex.
Banks said the state will be providing personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields and sanitizing supplies to election offices. The county, however, must purchase sneeze guards and Banks said she is in the process of purchasing those.
The county plans to start recruiting poll workers needed for the Nov. 3 election next week. Banks said she has already been advised by “four or five” previous workers, including two chief judges, they don’t plan to work at polling sites for this election.
“We usually don’t start recruiting until September,” Banks said. “We are currently working to replace them and we have had a few people volunteer also. I think we might be OK.”
The board agreed to recruit college and high school students to work the polls on election day.
“College students could serve as judges or assistant judges,” McGee said. “This will be one way that we are covered on election day.”