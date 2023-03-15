Currituck Opioid Task Force

Currituck County Manager Ike McRee briefs members of the Currituck County Opioid Task Force on details of the county's allocation of opioid settlement money during a meeting Monday in Barco.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

BARCO — Early intervention and more education about the dangers of illegal drug use will be among the priorities for how Currituck's share of the national opioid settlement money is used, a task force suggested this week. 

Currituck is one five area counties that will receive a total of nearly $5.5 million from the national opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and a major drug maker that was finalized in 2021.