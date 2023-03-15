...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Currituck County Manager Ike McRee briefs members of the Currituck County Opioid Task Force on details of the county's allocation of opioid settlement money during a meeting Monday in Barco.
BARCO — Early intervention and more education about the dangers of illegal drug use will be among the priorities for how Currituck's share of the national opioid settlement money is used, a task force suggested this week.
Currituck is one five area counties that will receive a total of nearly $5.5 million from the national opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and a major drug maker that was finalized in 2021.
Pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen, along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, agreed to pay $26 billion to communities across the nation in the settlement.
Currituck has already received almost $148,000 from the $1.2 million it ultimately will receive from the state’s $850 million allotment from the settlement. The county will receive its final payment in 2038.
The Currituck County Opioid Task Force, formed to determine how Currituck's share of the settlement money should be spent, held its first meeting on Monday. Some of the ideas the task force discussed for spending the funds included early intervention through the county's Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, or JCPC, and enhanced mental illness programs.
“They (JCPC) do a great job of helping get these kids back on track,” said Currituck Commissioner Selina Jarvis. “But we have to do more.’’
Retired East Carolina University nursing professor Barbara Courtney said more education on the opioid crisis is needed.
“Education is the name of the game,” Courtney said. “You have to get that education to different age groups. You don’t educate a teenager like you do a grade-school student or a mom or dad.’’
County Commissioner Kevin McCord, a lieutenant with the Currituck Sheriff's Office, told the task force that people are afraid they are going to get arrested if they call 911 to report a drug overdose. He said that's one reason people who have overdosed on drugs often get dropped off at the hospital.
“They are afraid that someone will get in trouble,” McCord said. “No one is getting in trouble when they call. We are there to help. Obviously, we do seize anything that is there but nobody is getting charged. That is not our plan when we are there.”
Several task force members stated that the opioid crisis stretches across all demographics in the county. Allison Sholar with the Currituck County Schools said that several students in the district live with their grandparents because their parents can’t take care of them due to their drug addiction.
“A little girl just told me last week she had come home from school one day and had found her father dead from an overdose,” Sholar said. “It’s daily that we deal with these children. Our goal is to keep these children from going along this same pathway.’’
While the settlement is the result of the national opioid epidemic, task force members were told that settlement funds can be used to combat illicit methamphetamine use and other substance abuse and mental health disorders. Meth is often laced with fentanyl, which is an opioid.
McCord and Albemarle Regional Health Services Public Health Education Coordinator Amy Underhill are members of the task force and both said that meth use is on the rise in the region.
“Three-quarters of it (illegal drug use) is meth now,” McCord said.
Denise Khouri of Outer Banks Boil Company in Corolla said resources to combat the opioid crisis on the “north beach” are especially lacking. She would like to see an emphasis on more mental health assistance, she said.
“Addressing the root cause and finding some resources that maybe prevents people from going down this path so you don’t have these crisis situations is so important,” Khouri said.
Khouri would like to see a program on the Currituck Outer Banks where restaurant and bar managers could receive “mental health first aid” training. Khouri was elected the task force's chairperson at the end of Monday's meeting.
“They can keep an eye on their employees, keep an eye on these kids,” Khouri said.
The task force is scheduled to meet again April 24 to further discuss strategies. Task force members plan to seek more data on the extent of the crisis. They're also looking to speak with individuals who have lost a loved one to an overdose as well as someone who's overcome an opioid addiction.