CURRITUCK — Ousted Currituck County High School Principal Brian Matney received a full hearing to appeal the non-renewal of his contract as well as a detailed explanation for the reasons it wasn’t renewed, Currituck school officials said Friday.
A memo prepared by Superintendent Mark Stefanik and signed by Dwan Craft as acting chairwoman of the Currituck Board of Education states the board voted June 5 to uphold Stefanik’s recommendation not to renew Matney’s contract after it expires June 30.
Matney has served as principal of Currituck High for the past two school years.
The memo states the board’s decision came after a hearing that lasted more than five hours, “during which Dr. Matney was represented by an attorney who had the opportunity to present documents, call witnesses,and cross-examine witnesses called by the administration.”
Stefanik’s memo states the board’s reasoning was explained in a detailed written decision that has been sent to Dr. Matney’s attorney.” The memo adds that Matney may share the written explanation with the public if he chooses to do so.
“Since the June 5 hearing, there has been considerable discussion and speculation on social media and among staff, parents, and members of the school community about the status of Dr. Matney’s employment,” the memo states.
Stefanik noted that North Carolina law generally forbids disclosure of confidential personnel information about school employees but added the law also “empowers the Board of Education to release otherwise confidential personnel information if the Board determines that the release is essential to maintaining the integrity of the Board or to maintaining the level or quality of services provided by the Board.”
Stefanik said he believes that standard has been met in the controversy over the board’s decision to not renew Matney’s contract.
“While this memorandum does not disclose the precise basis for the Board’s non-renewal decision, it does offer a public explanation regarding the process that was afforded to Dr. Matney and shows the care and attention the Board gave this difficult matter,” the memo states.
The memo also said the Currituck High School principal was provided a “detailed explanation” for the board’s decision that is “available should Dr. Matney care to release it.”
Stefanik went on to say that the memo “provides the public with reasonable and needed assurances” that Matney’s contract was “considered ... fairly, carefully, and with the attention it deserved” and that the school board “made a difficult decision based on the extensive evidence presented in a lengthy hearing.”
Matney said Friday that he continues to consult with an attorney. He said he plans to respond to the Board of Education sometime next week.
Asked if he would release the detailed explanation referenced in Stefanik’s memo, Matney said that would be part of what he would address in his planned response.