A longtime Currituck County paramedic and firefighter is facing criminal charges in Pasquotank County of assaulting a government official and resisting arrest.
Kevin Michale Ayers, 52, of the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested on the charges April 21, according to an arrest report. He was detained at Albemarle District Jail before being released on a $6,000 secured bond, according to a jail spokesman.
Maj. Aaron Wallio, of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Department, said deputies with the Sheriff's Office responded to the 1000 block of Hockmeyer Drive around 8:11 p.m. on April 21 in response to a report of someone communicating threats to another person. When deputies arrived, they observed Ayers standing in the driveway of the residence "yelling obscenities at the resident of the address," Wallio said.
According to Wallio, Ayers began charging in the direction of one of the residents at the address. A deputy stepped in between Ayers and the resident and asked Ayers "to cease his actions and calm down," Wallio said.
"Kevin Ayers ignored the deputies instructions and continued in the direction of the resident," Wallio said.
At that point, the deputy stepped in front of Ayers, put a hand on his chest and instructed him to stop, Wallio said.
"Kevin Ayers ignored the deputy's instructions and used his hand to strike the deputy's arm away from his chest and attempt to move past the deputy," he said.
According to Wallio, the deputy then grabbed Ayers by his wrist and attempted to place him in handcuffs. But Ayers resisted the deputy's efforts, Wallio said.
With the assistance of bystanders, the deputy was able to put handcuffs on Ayers and place him under arrest, Wallio said.
Wallio said the deputy's report of the incident doesn't detail what the dispute between Ayers and the Hockmeyer Drive resident was about.
According to a Currituck County spokesman, Ayers is currently employed as an EMT paramedic/firefighter. He was hired by the county Jan. 12, 2003. His current salary is $55,527.
The spokesman said the county would not have any comment on the incident because it's considered a personnel matter.