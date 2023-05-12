A longtime Currituck County paramedic and firefighter is facing criminal charges in Pasquotank County of assaulting a government official and resisting arrest.

Kevin Michale Ayers, 52, of the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested on the charges April 21, according to an arrest report. He was detained at Albemarle District Jail before being released on a $6,000 secured bond, according to a jail spokesman.  