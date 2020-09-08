CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Education last week heard from parents who said they want their children back in in-person classes.
Like many school districts in the state, Currituck continues to offer remote-only instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currituck Schools Superintendent Mattew Lutz said at the board’s regular meeting Thursday night that he wants to get students back in school buildings as soon as it can be done safely.
During the meeting’s public comment period, Jonathan Briggs — father of a seventh-grader, fifth-grader, third-grader and kindergartener in the Currituck County Schools — said he and his wife have been in the community for 15 years and always brag on the local schools.
All four of his kids are struggling with remote learning, Briggs said.
“My kids are struggling for different reasons that make them unique,” he told the school board.
For instance, his oldest child thrives on competition, Briggs said.
“His passion for learning I feel like is waning,” Briggs said. “We stay on him constantly but the excitement of being in the classroom and the back and forth, and the trading of ideas, just isn’t there.”
And his 10-year-old “is an emotional wreck,” he said. “She enjoys school but she is a student that needs collaboration.”
In recent years there has been an increasing emphasis on collaboration “but that just isn’t taking place in the virtual environment,” Briggs said.
Briggs said his 8-year-old told him she misses challenges.
“She misses things that she really has to work for,” he said. “The virtual environment just doesn’t seem to give that to her.”
Briggs said his kindergartener misses time with Ms. Riddick, whom he described as a very special person.
He said he’s concerned that children are missing important educational moments.
“The magic just doesn’t happen in a virtual environment,” Briggs said.
He said he hopes Currituck can soon return to in-person learning.
Stephen Kinstler said he was appearing on behalf of his first-grader at Moyock Elementary School. His son has an individualized education plan that includes help with reading and writing and with social and emotional skills, and speech therapy.
Kinstler said his son is very active and has an outgoing personality, but struggles with impulse control and attention span. He had been learning basic sight words, and how to write his name, before the pandemic began, but now has forgotten how to write his name and can only remember a few sight words, Kinstler said.
He said his son has not been able to stay focused enough to learn through remote instruction. Kinstler said his son simply does better in the classroom setting.
“The virtual online school is not a conducive learning environment for exceptional children with an IEP,” Kinstler said, referring to an individualized education plan.
“Now is the time to act on the options that are right for our children,” he added.
Kinstler said he would like the board to look at returning to in-person classes for grades K-3 since they are formative years in a child’s education. If that is not feasible for all children then he would like to see the board approve in-person instruction for all students in grades K-3 who have an IEP.
Dr. Daniel Robinson of Coastal Pediatrics, who also is a parent of children in the Currituck schools, spoke by video, saying children do better in school and should return to school “if we can do it safely.”
Robinson said Currituck’s number of positive cases of COVID-19 is probably higher than what is being reported because many families receive their health care services in Virginia and there is no cross-state reporting mandate. As of Monday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 122 lab-confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Outbreaks in schools should be expected if all safety procedures are not followed properly, Robinson said.
Robinson said the science is clear that face coverings are one of the most effective ways to impede the spread of the virus.
‘This should be non-negotiable, mandatory, with very few exceptions,” Robinson said.
He said it’s also necessary to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for the appropriate deep cleaning of school facilities.
Frequent hand washing and six-foot distancing are necessary, Robinson said.
Family involvement is vitally important, he also said.
“Families need to understand that they cannot send their kids to the school sick or if they have been exposed to the virus,” Robinson said.
Children can spread the virus before developing symptoms or even if they never develop symptoms, Robinson said.
An online option should be available for anyone uncomfortable teaching in the COVID environment or sending their kids to school, he said.