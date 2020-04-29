The region's COVID-19 case count rose by eight to 140 on Wednesday, as Currituck, Hertford and Perquimans counties added more cases.
Statewide, the total of cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus grew by nearly 400 to 10,000. The number of deaths, meanwhile, grew to 354, an increase of 12 from Tuesday.
Currituck, whose number of COVID-19 cases has been at two for weeks, increased to five on Wednesday. Hertford's rose to 34 and Perquimans' increased to 13.
The case counts for the other four counties in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county district remained unchanged from Tuesday.
The number of counties with at least one COVID-19 case rose to 98 on Wednesday, as Hyde became the last county in eastern North Carolina to report a case of the virus. Only two western North Carolina counties — Avery and Yancy — don't have a lab-confirmed case.
The number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 551, an increase of 88. The number of completed COVID-19 tests reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, meanwhile, jumped to 118,440, an increase of 5,688.