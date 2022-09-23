Moyock Elementary School

Currituck County officials were advised Thursday that the $14 million addition and renovation project at Moyock Elementary School is several weeks ahead of schedule.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Currituck property owners are likely facing a property tax increase to pay for the new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road.

Currituck has been setting aside money from current property tax revenue to pay for the new school since the last fiscal year — a plan the county anticipated would pay for the school.