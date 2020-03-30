Citing the governor's order limiting the number of people at public gatherings, Currituck County is barring members of the public and the media from attending the Currituck Board of Commissioners' work session and special meeting in person later today.
Currituck commissioners plan to hold a work session at 5 p.m. and a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the county's response to COVID-19, the county said in a press release.
Because of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order limiting the number of public gatherings to no more than 10 people, Currituck said no member of the public or media will be allowed into the meeting room.
To meet the requirements of Cooper's order, only the seven members of the Board of Commissioners, the county manager and county attorney will be present, Currituck said. When the county sheriff enters the room to provide information, the county attorney will step out to ensure compliance with the 10-person limit.
Members of the public or the media who wish to access the meeting may do so by one of several ways:
• A livestream video of the meeting may be accessed on the county website at https://co.currituck.nc.us/board-of-commissioners/watch-board-meetings/
• Attend by conference call by calling 605-468-8035 and entering the conference code, 1863756
• Watching the meeting on Channel 18 of Mediacom Cable Television.
County residents can find an official meeting agenda on the county website at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.