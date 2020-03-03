CURRITUCK — Currituck voters have a tradition of not keeping around incumbents, particularly incumbent county commissioners.
That changed on Tuesday, however.
The county’s voters returned to office three incumbent commissioners in contested races as well as the county register of deeds.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Bobby Haning — a former county commissioner from Currituck — was also on the road to success on Tuesday. He was leading challenger Rob Rollason in the Republican primary to complete the first leg of his bid for re-election to a second two-year term in District 6. He will now face Dare County Democrat Tommy Fulcher in the November general election.
In Currituck’s four contested GOP primaries, District 4 Commissioner Paul Beaumont won his bid for a second term, besting first-time candidate Stuart Innes.
Also winning on Tuesday was District 2 Commissioner Selina Jarvis, who was seeking election to a first term after being appointed to the board last year. Jarvis defeated challenger Steven Craddock.
At-large Commissioner Mary “Kitty” Etheridge also won re-election to a second four-year term. She defeated challengers Fred Whiteman and Daryl Hood.
Incumbent Clerk of Court Denise Hall also won bid for re-election to a third term, defeating first-time candidate Christy McCord.
Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Bob White, who ran unopposed, was not on Tuesday’s primary ballot.
According to unofficial results, Etheridge collected 1,761 votes or 46.06 percent to finish first in the three-candidate race. Whiteman finished second with 1,671 votes or 43.71 percent, and Hood finished with 391 votes or 10.23 percent. Etheridge carried eight of Currituck’s 11 precincts.
In the District 4 race, Beaumont garnered 1,915 votes or 50.73 percent to Innes’ 1,860 votes or 49.27 percent. Beaumont carried seven of Currituck’s precincts.
It was not clear if Innes could call for a recount. The margin of Beaumont’s victory was less than 1 percent.
In the District 2 race, Jarvis collected 2,046 votes or 54.5 percent to Craddock’s 1,708 votes or 45.5 percent. Jarvis carried six of Currituck’s precincts.
Hall garnered 2,125 votes or 54.74 percent to win the register of deeds race. McCord finished with 1,757 votes or 45.26 percent. Hall carried nine of the county’s 11 precincts.
Because no Democrats filed for any of the commissioner seats, Etheridge, Jarvis and Beaumont will — barring a successful write-in candidacy — win the seats in the November election. Similarly, Hall will be elected register of deeds in November because no Democrat filed for her job.
Turnout in Currituck for Tuesday’s primary election was 29.78 percent.
In Currituck, Hanig defeated Rollason by more than 2,000 votes. He collected 2,997 or 80.13 percent to Rollason’s 743 votes or 19.87 percent. Hanig also carried Pamilco County by nearly 600 votes. He was also leading in Dare and Hyde counties where only partial results had been reported at presstime Tuesday night.