CURRITUCK — Candidates for the Currituck County Board of Education have a variety of takes on how the Curritick Schools handled the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Daily Advance received answers to questions from candidates Bill Dobney, Janet Rose, Paul Beaumont, Will Crodick, Jason Banks and Dana Parker.
The Daily Advance attempted to contact candidate Alice Cohen Newbern but did not receive a response by the deadline for this story.
Candidates offered a variety of thoughts about how the pandemic was handled.
Rose, who is seeking re-election to the Crawford Township seat, said she thinks the school district did the best it could under the difficult conditions of the pandemic.
“Our faculty and staff implemented new procedures to ensure student learning continued online and to keep our students fed by delivering meals to them throughout the county,” Rose said. “After consulting with officials at the local, state and national level we were able to hold graduation safely outside for the Class of 2020.
Rose said local governments should have had more control during the pandemic.
“We should have brought our students back in the classroom sooner than we did,” Rose said.
Rose said shutting down schools was detrimental to many students.
“When we finally were allowed to return, we tried optional masks as soon as the state allowed this,” Rose said. “This decision resulted in a few hundred students having to go home for 10 days because they sat near someone who came down with COVID-19 and they were not wearing a mask. Students wearing a mask when exposed were allowed to stay in class. This rule was handed down to us by the governor. To keep students in class, we returned to masks being required.”
Dobney, who is seeking re-election to an at-large seat, said he thinks the schools district did as well as it could have under the circumstances.
“The Currituck County Schools did as well as could possibly be expected under these extreme circumstances and our student achievement remained at or above the State averages in all subjects and all grade levels during this period of time,” he said.
Parker, who is seeking the Poplar Branch seat, said some lessons have been learned from the crisis.
“If there should ever again be a health crisis, we have to make sure we do all that we can to safely keep children and teachers in school,” she said. “If for some reason they have to close, we have to make sure that children have access to live instruction, not just computer assignments.”
Parker said the crisis showed computers are simply tools and “should not be viewed as the be all end all’ of instruction.”
“We are still working to catch students up and need to be planning right now on continued tutoring and summer remediation,” she said. “COVID dollars should be used to help fill the gaps for our children.
Crodick, who is challenging Dobney for the at-large seat, agreed that in-person instruction is crucial, as shown by the pandemic.
“Closing schools should always be a last resort,” Crodick said. “Had our school system had digital or printed textbooks, it would have helped. We also needed live instruction with teachers being recorded early on. COVID proved that teachers are valuable and that we need them for our children to be successful.”
Beaumont, a sitting county commissioner challenging Rose for the Crawford seat, said test results show Currituck did not do well under the COVID protocols, especially when compared to neighboring school districts such as the Camden County Schools.
“The first question we should have been asking is given the circumstances, what lessons can we learn from Camden’s success? Without the structure of a proven curriculum, we were ill prepared throughout the pandemic,” he said.
“Parents were unable to help our children because there were no textbooks for them to refer to.
“As a former Navy biological warfare officer, when a new virus breaks into the human population, the first reaction needs to be as conservative as possible. We were told to ‘trust the science,’ yet as overwhelming information surfaced about COVID, the school system did not.
“We may never fully know the negative impact that school policies had on our K-3 children. Some studies are reporting a 22% loss of IQ as a result. In the future we need to be cautious, yet question the policies we are told to follow. We used to be taught that science exists to be challenged, not blindly followed.”
Banks said he believes the schools have learned from the COVID crisis.
“As a former administrator you always look at any event after it has taking place and ask the question, ‘What could we have done better?’ Banks said. “Sometimes the unknown happens, and that is something you cannot prepare for. God forbid if this will ever happen again, but I think now we can be more prepared to address the needs of the students, either by increasing our technology to teach students remotely and to have a plan in place to ensure that the students get the help they need outside of the classroom.”
Candidates also offered thoughts on improving student achievement in the district.
”We have a districtwide school improvement plan to increase student achievement,” Dobney said. “Additional monies would help this effort to provide more resources in achieving these goals.”
Crodick said much more needs to be done.
”Our schools are not performing at a high level academically,” Crodick said. “Some will blame COVID. COVID certainly hurt our children, but Currituck was having difficulty with achievement long before COVID. Our teachers work hard but they lack the instructional resources they need to help our children succeed. We have to get quality K-12 instructional materials in the hands of our teachers.
Banks stressed support for teachers.
”Support our teachers,” Banks said. “Make sure that teachers have the supplies they need to teach, and the policies in place and enforced to help them manage their classrooms.”
Beaumont emphasized curriculum and rigor.
”The key to academic achievement is simple,” Beaumont said. “Currituck County does not have a curriculum designed by qualified Instructional System Designers that has been rigorously tested, with proven results. Instead, we ask our overburdened teachers, formally trained, to teach curriculum, not design it. Currituck has brought in ‘online courses’ that have not been rigorously tested and proven prior to our use.
"Consequently, our children have become the test subjects," he continued. "Additionally, because there is not a consistent look, feel, and functionality with educational materials, children with learning disabilities are adversely impacted because of the shifting presentation of education materials; they need consistency.”
Rose said Currituck has worked hard to improve academic achievement.
”Recent scores released by the state indicate a need for our district, region and state to improve,” she said. “While I was not surprised with the scores, given the fact that we are still trying to recover from the pandemic shutdown of schools, we are certainly not where we want to be. I am pleased overall with our district’s growth as indicated by the test results. We must continue implementing our five-year strategic plan, currently in year two.
"We (also) need to have highly qualified teachers in every classroom, working with students and their parents to ensure students are able to reach their highest academic potential," Rose continued. "Communication is essential. Teachers must have curriculums and instructional materials readily available to teach the N.C. Standard Course of Study. Administration and instructional coaches are available to support our teachers and to ensure our students are engaged in learning. Accreditation is a part of our five-year strategic plan.
"Our dedicated faculty and staff members are working hard to meet not only our students’ academic, but also their intellectual and social-emotional needs. COVID-19 affected our students academically, socially and emotionally. We must work hard to help our students overcome the effects of not being able to attend school.”
Parker said improving academic achievement is extremely important to her.
”First let me say that our teachers and school administrators are doing all that they can to improve school achievement,” Parker said. “Despite their best efforts we are underachieving.
"My top two concerns around achievement are (number one) the lack of a school system mandatory attendance policy in Currituck schools. If students aren’t in school, they cannot learn. If we ever plan to increase achievement, we must have a clear policy on attendance.
"(Number two) our underachievement also exists because we do not have high quality educational resources that are aligned with the state standards. Our teachers are there to teach. We need to give them the tools to do that. The state provides digital and printed textbooks that are aligned with the state standards. None of our Math 1 ,2, or 3 classes are currently taught with instructional textbooks from the state approved list.”
Candidates also commented on school safety.
”We have special locks that were installed in every classroom door,” Dobney said. “That was an idea of Jenna Akers, a student Board (of Education) member, and supported by Sheriff (Matt) Beickert, that could be locked during any intrusion. Additional safety efforts would include having a resource officer in every school. We are presently working to achieve this.”
Crodick said safe school are essential to quality education.
”Our resource officers work hard at the middle and high school levels,” Crodick said. “I am concerned that as we grow and continue to use portable classrooms we put our students and teachers at risk with a lack of security at those portables. School safety also includes student behavior. We need the Board of Education to follow policy to keep all students and teachers safe from students who engage in dangerous behavior. A safe school is a school that instills and requires appropriate behavior.”
Banks said he has experience as a retired law enforcement officer and a former supervisor of the school resource officers.
”Teachers and school bus drivers are always in contact with the students and even the general public,” Banks said. “When they raise a concern no matter how trivial it may seem it needs to be reported to the administration and to the school resource officer. Even if it is made anonymously it needs to be taken seriously and should never be treated as someone being overreactive. I will also be looking very closely at the policies to ensure the safety of our schools.”
Beaumont said there are three aspects of improving school safety: intervention, denial and response.
”Our teachers, or staff, and our parents should be looking for the signs before tragedy occurs,” Beaumont said.
He said he has already been in discussions with state representatives for permanent SRO funding.
”Restricting access to unauthorized individuals prevents direct access to the students and faculty,” Beaumont said. “A key element of denial is ensuring exterior doors are closed, and that the processes are followed granting access to school facilities. “
Rose said an armed school resource officer is needed in every school.
”Our schools are locked and we have ‘Jenna’ locks on classroom doors,” Rose said. "We must follow safety guidelines in place and never drop our guard.”
Parker noted Currituck is a safe place to live and raise a family.
”The school system’s commitment to security entrance systems at every school is an important component of school safety,” Parker said. “I would like for us to continue our partnership with the sheriff’s department and even expand officer presence at the elementary level. The relationships built with school resource officers go a long way in maintaining a safe school environment.”