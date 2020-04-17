Mark Stefanik, superintendent of schools in Currituck County since December 2015, is resigning to take a job in his native Ohio, the school district has announced.
Stefanik will remain with the Currituck County Schools through July, a district spokeswoman said.
The Currituck Board of Education is expected to discuss launching a search for Stefanik's successor at its meeting on Tuesday, an announcement reads.
Stefanik came to Currituck from the Galion City Schools in Ohio, replacing then Superintendent Allison Osmon who had retired. He previously had served as a teacher at Moyock Elementary School and principal at Central Elementary School in the Currituck County Schools before returning to Ohio in 1990. He would spend the next 15 years there before returning to Currituck to take the superintendent's job.
Stefanik holds a bachelor’s degree in early and middle childhood education from Ohio State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Old Dominion University. He also completed post-master’s work at Ashland University, where he earned his superintendent license.