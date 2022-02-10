CURRITUCK — Starting Monday, Currituck County Schools will no longer require students and staff to wear a mask in school buildings.
The Currituck Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday night to lift the school district's mask mandate after being told the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the schools is dropping.
The board did agree that if there is a positivity rate of more than 1% at any school for two consecutive weeks then masks will be required for 10 school days at that school.
Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal mandate.
The Currituck County Schools has reported 16 positive cases this week among the district's 4,418 students and 619 staff members. The district posts daily COVID numbers on its website and Facebook page.
Currituck Superintendent Matt Lutz said all schools are still sanitized once a week and that the school board could gather quickly if there is a spike in cases.
“If we need to move off this decision, we will gather quickly and respond like we have throughout this time period,” Lutz said.
Last week, the district reported 56 positive cases of COVID, including 49 students at the district's 10 schools. Shawboro Elementary had 16 positive COVID cases.
The week of Jan. 25, which included four days of in-person instruction, the district reported 73 positive cases of COVID, 62 involving students, the rest involving staff members. Shawboro had 22 cases that week.
Board member Janet Rose made the motion to lift the mask mandate, noting that local COVID numbers have gone down substantially.
“We all have, I think, been for masks to be optional,” Rose said. “But we had an uptick in cases and couldn’t do it when we wanted to do it.’’
Board member Dwan Craft said it was “time” to make masks optional.
“We have to move forward,” Craft said. “If we have big numbers, we will have to emergency meet.’’
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge urged parents to keep their children home if they are sick or are showing symptoms of COVID.
“Whether you think its allergies, sinus — err on the side of caution and just keep them home,” Etheridge said. “We all need to work together.”
Wednesday's decision to again make masks optional shows how flexible school boards have to be during the ongoing pandemic.
The board had voted unanimously on July 27 to start the school year in August with a mask optional policy for students and staff in grades K-12. But just five days into the school year the board voted unanimously to reverse course and make masks mandatory inside school buildings. The board made the decision after being told the district had 75 positive COVID cases from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
After cases caused by the delta variant of COVID appeared to subside late in the year, the school board again moved to make masks optional, voting unanimously Dec. 16 to end the mask mandate on Jan. 18.
However, citing a surge in COVID cases caused by the new omicron variant, the board voted in a special meeting on Jan. 13 to move the optional policy start date back until Jan. 20. The board then voted on Jan. 20 to keep the mandate in place until its meeting on Wednesday.
The Jan. 20 vote came after school officials told the board that the district had 114 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week. During that three-day period earlier there were 94 positive cases among students while 20 staff also had COVID.