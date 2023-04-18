...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools' superintendent has asked county commissioners to help fund seven additional school resource officers, citing heightened security concerns in the wake of recent school shootings.
If approved, the seven new SRO’s would be assigned to the district’s seven elementary schools. The county currently has six elementary schools with a new elementary school scheduled to open in the 2025-26 school year.
The new elementary school in Moyock will be on Tulls Creek Road and is expected to cost around $50 million.
Commissioners discussed the request for the additional SROs at a budget work session last week. County Manager Ike McRee told commissioners that six SROs for Currituck's current elementary schools would cost just over $1 million the first year.
In an email to McRee and county commissioners, Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz said the Currituck County Schools' request for additional SROs falls outside of the current funding formula and capital budget allotment. The county allocated $13 million to Currituck schools from its general fund in the current fiscal year that ends June 30.
“This is an additional request considering the growing concern and heightened awareness for school safety and security across the nation,” Lutz wrote. “Most notably, the recent shootings in Nashville and Newport News.”
Lutz told county officials that the district will work “diligently” to secure outside funding for the additional SROs but said the effort will be challenging.
“Both boards are aware of the challenges faced by Tier 3 counties and recognize local monies will likely bear the brunt of the cost,” Lutz said. “We have been able to offset the cost the last few years.’’
Lutz was referring to Currituck's designation as one of the state's 20-least economically distressed counties by the N.C. Department of Commerce. As a Tier 3 county, Currituck is less eligible for state funding that typically is awarded to counties more economically distressed.
The annual salary for an school resource officer would be $57,7868, plus benefits. It would cost an additional $64,000 to equip each SRO: $60,000 for a vehicle; $3,000 for uniforms; and $1,000 for a firearm. McRee said the annual salary discussed at the budget work session for an SRO was at the “high end” of the expected cost.
Commissioner Mike Payment questioned whether the Sheriff’s Office would even be able to fill the seven positions if they were approved because of a tight labor market.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont suggested that the board hold a closed session to discuss security at the district’s schools. There are currently SROs at the two middle Schools, J.P. Knapp Early College and Currituck High School.
Commissioners decided to invite Sheriff Matt Bieckert to a joint meeting of their board and the Currituck Board of Education to further discuss the issue.
“We need to have a menu of options and weigh what options give us the most bang for the buck,” said Commissioner Selina Jarvis. “We have to weigh what is the best way forward to protect our students. I don’t know if it is an SRO at every school, especially in light of staffing.’’
Beaumont also suggested that officials get together with the engineers and architects for the new elementary school to discuss enhanced security measures.
“As anybody that has built a house knows the cheapest time to do stuff is when you are building it and not after,” Beaumont said.