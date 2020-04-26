CURRITUCK — The Currituck County Schools is beginning negotiations with Greenville-based Hite Associates on the details of an architectural contract for a new elementary school.
Superintendent Mark Stefanik reviewed progress on the project at a virtual work session of the Currituck Board of Education earlier this week, noting the district had opened a search for architects to help with the upcoming elementary school project.
The staff put out a request for qualifications and received eight proposals in response.
Stefanik said he had sent four of the proposals to the board for their review but he and Facilities Director Matthew Mullins believe two firms — Hite Associates and Walter Robbs of Winston-Salem — stand out.
Hite has an energy-efficient design, and “that was appealing to us,” Stefanik said. In addition, Hite guarantees its metal-roof design for 20 years and has built that design for schools in Pitt County, he said.
Stefanik said Walter Robbs has a history with Currituck. The firm designed the Moyock Elementary media center, Moyock Middle School, Shawboro Elementary and Jarvisburg Elementary.
Mullins said he believes Hite seems to stand out among all the firms, especially because of its roof design and potential to provide cost savings.
Board member Bill Dobney said he likes Hite’s designs and believes the district could save money on the project by going with the firm.
Another board member, Will Crodick, said Hite appears not to have gone over budget on previous projects.
Stefanik added that Hite said it has never missed a deadline.
Crodick made a motion to pursue contract negotiations with Hite. The motion passed unanimously.
Dobney said he would like to see proposals for both a one-story school and a two-story school building.
Stefanik told the board he will contact Hite and get the conversation started on the contract, which will come to the board for approval.
“If you don’t think that contract is in good shape you can send us back to the drawing board and we will try again,” Stefanik said.