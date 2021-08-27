CURRITUCK — After just five days of school, the Currituck Board of Education reversed course on its mask policy Friday, unanimously voting at a special meeting to make masks mandatory for all staff and students while in school.
The new policy goes into effect on Monday.
The board voted unanimously on July 27 to make masks optional for students and staff in grades K-12 at school while making it mandatory on the district's school buses.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz said at Friday’s meeting there have been 11 new COVID-19 cases this week among students in the district and over 140 students are currently in quarantine. Four staff members have also tested positive for the virus this week.
Lutz told the board that based on state guidance, wearing masks will reduce the number of students who would need to be placed in quarantine when a positive case occurs.
By changing the policy to require masks, “we will reduce the number of quarantines that are done,” Lutz said.
From Aug. 1-12 there were 13 positive cases among students, most of whom play athletics. But no students were placed in quarantine since school was not yet in session.
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge said “we don’t have a choice” but to require masks.
“To me, this is a snapshot into the near future on how this is going to snowball,” Etheridge said.
“If we wear a mask it’s a way to keep students in the classroom,” added board member Janet Rose.
Masks will not be required at outdoor events such as football games.
When it voted last month to make masks optional in school, board members were told the latest data showed there were 12 active COVID cases in Currituck. In the last two weeks the state has confirmed 157 cases in the county and there are currently 87 active cases.
Gov. Roy Cooper last month recommended that all teachers and students at public schools in the state wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated.
At Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Paul Beaumont urged the board to put out a statement that county will not institute any mandatory mask wearing regulations.
Beaumont said he fully supports a business’s right to require their customers to wear a mask but that government shouldn’t issue mandates.
“I would like to come out pro-actively and say the county is not going to put out any regulations relative to mandatory masks, mandatory vaccinations and leave it to people to be adults,” Beaumont said. “If the governor comes down (with a mandate), we are not going to go out and inspect and enforce’’ it.
Beaumont said mask mandates and vaccine mandates are government overreach.
“I think they are going to push and they are going to push and they are going to see how much land they can gobble up,” Beaumont said.
The board did not act on Beaumont’s request until there is something to respond to regarding possible future mandates.