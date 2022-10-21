...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CULLOWHEE — The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching has named a teacher in the Currituck County Schools its Career & Technical Education Teacher of the Year.
Missy Swain received the honor at a ceremony the NCCAT hosted Oct. 6 at the John W. Bardo Fine and Performing Arts Center at Western Carolina University.
For the first time, the ceremony included award finalists from across the state in attendance.
In addition to the NCCAT award, Swain has been selected as a National Association of Agricultural Educators National Agriscience Teacher Ambassador and her agricultural program at Currituck County High School was just recognized as a gold star National Chapter. The award is presented to the top 1% of FFA chapters in the country.
According to a press release, Swain is described as a teacher "who makes sure that her classroom is a place where students have success."
A parent whose child has been taught by Swain described her as "an amazing person and teacher."
“(We) are better people for having known her and for having learned from her," the parent said. "I am extremely grateful to her for what she has done and continues to do not only for my children but our community.”
A former student noted this about Swain: "She is a wonderful educator, and more importantly, a wonderful person. I would simply not be the person I am today without her guidance and enthusiastic support."
The runner-up for the NCCAT Career and Technical Teacher of the Year award was Robert Ballard, a teacher with Chapel-Hill Carrboro City Schools.
NCCAT Executive Director Dr. M. Brock Womble said educators like Swain, Ballard, and the other nominees for the NCCAT Career and Technical Teacher of the Year Award "embody what it means to be a teacher."
"The nominees ... are an incredibly distinguished group of educators who are inspiring the next generation to fill the skills gap in the current workforce," Womble said. "On behalf of NCCAT, I extend my congratulations and appreciation to this year’s honorees, as they all continue to embrace innovative teaching methods that will develop the up-and-coming leaders of tomorrow."