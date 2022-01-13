CURRITUCK — After setting a weekly record for COVID-19 cases among students, Currituck Schools will continue its mask mandate for students and staff until at least next week, possibly longer.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday during a special meeting to keep the mask mandate in place until the board meets again on Jan. 20. The board voted unanimously on Dec. 16 to end its mask mandate on Jan. 18 in favor of an optional policy.
Before Thursday’s vote, Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz told the board that since students returned to school on Jan. 6 from Christmas break that 71 students have tested positive for COVID. That is the most since the first week of school when 64 students tested positive.
“It is the highest five-day period we have had this school year,” Lutz said of the current number. “We are spiking.’’
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker, Currituck County reported 270 new cases of COVID in a seven-day period ending Wednesday. That’s a case rate of 972.52 cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s COVID positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — rose above 35% on Monday. A total of 575 COVID tests were performed in the week since Thursday, Jan. 6.
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge said following Thursday’s vote that the board will decide next week whether to keep the mask mandate in place for another 30 days.
“We will reevaluate the situation on Jan. 20 and we will have some updated information at that time to see if it is going to continue spiking like it has this past week,” Etheridge said. “Then we can make an informative decision. We will make a decision at the general meeting (Jan. 20) whether to continue with masks for the next 30 days. We have to vote monthly according to state law.’’
Masks are still also required on all school buses, which is a federal mandate.
Board member Dwan Craft suggested that the true number of positive COVID cases could be even higher. A school official said during the meeting that the absentee rate at one elementary school was recently at 15%.
“I have talked to many people who have said, ‘I have all the symptoms and I am not going to be tested because I don’t feel like waiting in a line in my car or I can’t get a test,’” Craft said. “For whatever reason they just say they are going to go ahead and quarantine.”
Etheridge said she agreed with Craft’s assessment.
“People have the symptoms but they are choosing not to get tested,” Etheridge said. “They don’t have the test and they are out and about. They have COVID, they are working, they are just spreading it like crazy.”
The board voted unanimously on July 27 to start the school year in August with a mask optional policy for students and staff in grades K-12.
But just five days into the school year the board voted unanimously to reverse course and make masks mandatory inside school buildings. The board then voted in December to end the mask mandate Jan. 18 before voting to keep it Thursday.
During the week of Oct. 18-22 only seven students tested positive for COVID but that number jumped to 25 the week after Thanksgiving.
Board member Janet Rose asked school officials to bring information on staff absences to the Jan. 20 meeting
Lutz told the board that there have been challenges finding substitute teachers during the latest surge but that the district is managing the situation.
Currituck currently tests students and at the Dec. 16 meeting school officials said there was a 13-hour turnaround for results.