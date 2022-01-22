CURRITUCK — Currituck Schools students and staff will be required to keep wearing masks for at least another month.
The Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to keep the district's mask mandate in place until the board meets again on Feb. 17.
The board voted unanimously on Dec. 16 to end its mask mandate on Jan. 18 in favor of an optional policy. However, citing a surge in COVID cases, the board voted in a special meeting on Jan. 13 to move the optional policy start date back until Thursday’s meeting.
Thursday’s vote came after school officials told the board that the district had 114 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. During the three-day period earlier this week there were 94 positive cases among students while 20 staff also have COVID. An additional 31 students are in quarantine.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID Data Tracker, 329 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Currituck over a seven-day period ending Friday. The county's COVID case rate was 1,185 per 100,000 people and its positivity rate — the rate at which COVID tests come back positive — was 39.26%.
Since students returned to class Jan. 6, 215 staff students and staff have tested positive for COVID. That compares to the only 154 positive cases reported between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1.
Currituck High had 26 positives cases among students during the three-day period this past week while Shawboro Elementary had 25. Currituck Middle had 20 COVID cases among students.
School officials said that if students and staff had not been wearing masks the quarantine number would have been much higher. Officials said that the district had 73 positive cases on Tuesday, which was the first day back because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. If students and staff had not been wearing masks, the district would have had to quarantine 497 students instead of 31.
“I don’t think we can take the masks off right now,” said board member Janet Rose.
Board member Dwan Craft said keeping the mask mandate in place for another month will also help keep teachers in the classroom.
“Our main objective is to keep kids in school,” Craft said. “If our teachers get sick then keeping kids in school without a teacher is not going to be productive. Keeping kids in school learning is what we are looking at.”
The board voted unanimously on July 27 to start the school year in August with a mask optional policy for students and staff in grades K-12.
But just five days into the school year the board voted unanimously to reverse course and make masks mandatory inside school buildings after there were 75 positive COVID cases from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
The board then voted in December to end the mask mandate Jan. 18. But the recent surge forced the board to extend the mask mandate to the middle of next month.