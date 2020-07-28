CURRITUCK — The Currituck County Schools will open next month under an all-remote plan that’s likely to continue for at least nine weeks.
The Currituck Board of Education voted 3-2 Monday to go with full remote learning when schools open Aug. 17.
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge’s motion to open with the “Plan C” remote leaning system in place, and to reevaluate the plan after nine weeks, passed with Etheridge and board members Bill Dobney and Dwan Craft voting “yes.”
Board members Will Crodick and Janet Rose voted against Etheridge’s motion.
An earlier motion by Crodick to move K-5 classes to an in-person option after four weeks and look at switching middle school and high school students to in-person after nine weeks if restrictions are lifted failed, with only Crodick and Rose voting for it.
Crodick’s motion also called for the school district to send a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to relieve some of the restrictions being placed on schools.
Currituck officials said the new remote learning plan will emphasize direct instruction and provide opportunities for parents and students to meet with teachers and staff before the year begins.
Lessons learned from remote instruction this past spring when Cooper closed schools in March are being incorporated into the plan, according to school officials.
Also, student work will be graded, according to a press release issued by the school district.
“Aside from the educational piece, there is also a social and emotional piece that is of equal importance,” the district said. “Currituck County Schools recognizes the essential role building relationships with our students plays in meeting their social and emotional needs for growth and development.”
Teachers and other staff will be reaching out to students and families to ensure those needs are being met, school officials said.
“Currituck County Schools looks forward to bringing students and staff back together in a traditional learning environment as soon as possible,” school officials said in the release.
Crodick said not returning to in-person instruction creates a hardship for students and their families.
“We’ve got to get these kids back to school,” he said.
Rose noted that in the district’s survey, 20 percent or fewer of parents and staff favored plan C, the option the school board selected.
Dobney explained that his concern was for safety.
“I still take the stance that I would rather be safe than sorry,” he said.
Dobney asked interim Superintendent Matthew Lutz whether any staff had tested positive for COVID.
Lutz said that some staff “across divisions” had tested positive. He said he wasn’t comfortable going into any more detail because of concerns about privacy.
Lutz said the governor would need to relax restrictions for plan B to be feasible. He said he does want kids back in school and wants to provide them the best possible education.
Crodick said he understands the difficulty of rolling out a plan that will accommodate all restrictions and all students, but he said it’s especially important for younger students to return to in-person classes.
Etheridge said school officials are under guidelines from the governor and have a responsibility to keep kids safe. The board also has a fiscal responsibility, she said.
Lutz said the schools could shift to a mix of in-person and remote learning quicker than nine weeks if some restrictions are lifted.
Like Dobney, Etheridge said her concern is safety.
“I just want to keep our kids safe,” she said.
Rose said she also is concerned about health and safety. But she also wants “everyone to have a choice,” she said.
Rose asked if distance learning will continue forever if the virus doesn’t go away.
“There’s more than just the virus to worry about,” she said, explaining she is worried about some kids who are staying home all the time.
Rose asked Lutz if four weeks would not be enough time to get feedback on reopening the elementary schools.
Lutz said that with six elementary schools in the district he would hesitate to say now that it could be done in a four-week period.
Etheridge said all school board members really do want students back in the classroom.
“We want the kids back in school,” Etheridge said. “We don’t want this.”